







CyberiaTrader Expert Advisor.Test results:

A professional expert advisor to trade on currencies with the spread of 2 points on 1-minute intervals.

It approves itself especially well on flat markets i\with good volumes. The following specific trading technologies

has been realized: working with cross-currencies, automated calculation of lots for a preset exposure,

multicurrency trading, automated search for the best modeling period, automated correlation

between StopLoss value and coefficient of market confidence, etc. The expert realizes pipping technology,

techniques to find shadow StopLoss level...



The expert can show results from 100 to 300% daily with default settings. My company distributed this expert advisor

only among our commercial customers before. But I think now that some of its ideas could be useful for many traders.

Please note that you should not install this version for real trading. Or at least use it only on the flat market at your own risk.

Contacts:

krivoshey@cyberia.org.ru

ICQ: 249106432

