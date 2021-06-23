MT5已经自带了很多指标，给交易带来了极大便利，作为辅助工具，很多时候我们需要对其进行进一步改造，或重新自定义指标，本例通过实现双线一柱变色MACD指标来进行说明。实现效果如下：

添加绘制元素

在这个例子中，除了MACD自带的2条线，上柱、下柱外，还需要2块填充区、上下箭头，共同完成一个酷炫的指标，分别对应绘制元素Line、Color Histogram、Filling、Arrow。创建自定义指标时，会引导添加这些元素，添加完成后生成的文件会自动将需要设置的部分全部写好。





取指标数据

通过获取系统自带的MACD指标数据，进行变色重建，实现起来非常方便，可以直接取到需要的数据。需要先建立指标句柄，再用CopyBuffer()函数取数据。

int macd_handle = 0 ; macd_handle = iMACD ( Symbol (), Period (), 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); CopyBuffer (macd_handle, 0 , 0 ,rates_total,macdBuffer); CopyBuffer (macd_handle, 1 , 0 ,rates_total,signalBuffer);

填充缓冲区



生成自定义指标，其实就是填充缓冲区的过程，将指标线、柱图、填充区、箭头缓冲区数据进行赋值，就可以实现我们需要的效果。

在填充箭头缓冲区时，需要更改箭头的样式，并且只是在双线出现金叉、死叉时才赋值，所以还需要将0值位置设为空绘制区PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE。

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_ARROW , 225 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 6 , PLOT_ARROW , 226 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 5 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 6 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 );





需要注意的是，采用循环遍历赋值的方式，循环变量起始值在初始加载指标时为1，加载之后为prev_calculated - 1，这样在循环体内，即加载了所有历史数据，也实时更新最新数据，不会重新计算所有历史值。

int start = 1 ; if (prev_calculated > 1 ) { start = prev_calculated - 1 ; } for ( int i = start; i < rates_total; i++) { }





实现源码