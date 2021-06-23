代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

双线一柱变色MACD指标 - MetaTrader 5脚本

Wen Tao Xiong
Wen Tao Xiong

Wen Tao Xiong

5 (2)
Professional programmatic trading,

easy and happy,

I was always here,

just to provide better service!
1 产品 5 代码 10 主题 149 评论
显示:
19237
等级:
(10)
已发布:
double line.mq5 (11.03 KB) 预览
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务
MT5已经自带了很多指标，给交易带来了极大便利，作为辅助工具，很多时候我们需要对其进行进一步改造，或重新自定义指标，本例通过实现双线一柱变色MACD指标来进行说明。实现效果如下：

添加绘制元素
在这个例子中，除了MACD自带的2条线，上柱、下柱外，还需要2块填充区、上下箭头，共同完成一个酷炫的指标，分别对应绘制元素Line、Color Histogram、Filling、Arrow。创建自定义指标时，会引导添加这些元素，添加完成后生成的文件会自动将需要设置的部分全部写好。

取指标数据
通过获取系统自带的MACD指标数据，进行变色重建，实现起来非常方便，可以直接取到需要的数据。需要先建立指标句柄，再用CopyBuffer()函数取数据。 
int macd_handle = 0;
macd_handle = iMACD(Symbol(),Period(),12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
//取指标数据
CopyBuffer(macd_handle,0,0,rates_total,macdBuffer);
CopyBuffer(macd_handle,1,0,rates_total,signalBuffer);

填充缓冲区


生成自定义指标，其实就是填充缓冲区的过程，将指标线、柱图、填充区、箭头缓冲区数据进行赋值，就可以实现我们需要的效果。
在填充箭头缓冲区时，需要更改箭头的样式，并且只是在双线出现金叉、死叉时才赋值，所以还需要将0值位置设为空绘制区PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE。 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_ARROW,225);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(6,PLOT_ARROW,226);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(5,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(6,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);


需要注意的是，采用循环遍历赋值的方式，循环变量起始值在初始加载指标时为1，加载之后为prev_calculated - 1，这样在循环体内，即加载了所有历史数据，也实时更新最新数据，不会重新计算所有历史值。 
//给缓冲区赋值,起始值
 int start = 1;
 if(prev_calculated > 1)
   {
     start = prev_calculated - 1;
   }
 for(int i = start; i < rates_total; i++)
  {
//循环体
  }


实现源码 
#property copyright "-> wentxiong"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/xiongsir/seller"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 12
#property indicator_plots   7
//--- plot macd
#property indicator_label1  "macd"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- plot signal
#property indicator_label2  "signal"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrBlue
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//--- plot upper
#property indicator_label3  "upper"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color3  clrPurple,clrDimGray
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  2
//--- plot down
#property indicator_label4  "down"
#property indicator_type4   DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color4  clrPurple,clrDimGray
#property indicator_style4  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width4  2
//--- plot fill
#property indicator_label5  "fill"
#property indicator_type5   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color5  clrRed,clrBlue
#property indicator_style5  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width5  1
//--- plot arrow
#property indicator_label6  "arrow"
#property indicator_type6   DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_color6  clrRed,clrBlue
#property indicator_style6  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width6  1

#property indicator_label7  "arrow2"
#property indicator_type7   DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_color7  clrRed,clrBlue
#property indicator_style7  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width7  1

//--- indicator buffers
double         macdBuffer[];
double         signalBuffer[];
double         upperBuffer[];
double         upperColors[];
double         downBuffer[];
double         downColors[];
double         fillBuffer1[];
double         fillBuffer2[];
double         arrowBuffer[];
double         arrowColors[];
double         arrow2Buffer[];
double         arrow2Colors[];

int macd_handle = 0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,macdBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,signalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,upperBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,upperColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,downBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,downColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,fillBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(7,fillBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(8,arrowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(9,arrowColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(10,arrow2Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(11,arrow2Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- setting a code from the Wingdings charset as the property of PLOT_ARROW
   PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_ARROW,225);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(6,PLOT_ARROW,226);

   PlotIndexSetDouble(5,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(6,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//指标handle
   macd_handle = iMACD(Symbol(),Period(),12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---

   CopyBuffer(macd_handle,0,0,rates_total,macdBuffer);
   CopyBuffer(macd_handle,1,0,rates_total,signalBuffer);

   int start = 1;
   if(prev_calculated > 1)
     {
      start = prev_calculated - 1;
     }

   for(int i = start; i < rates_total; i++)
     {

      if(macdBuffer[i] > signalBuffer[i])
        {
         upperBuffer[i] = macdBuffer[i] - signalBuffer[i];
        }
      else
        {
         downBuffer[i] = macdBuffer[i] - signalBuffer[i];
        }

      if(upperBuffer[i] > upperBuffer[i - 1])
        {
         upperColors[i] = 0;
        }
      else
        {
         upperColors[i] = 1;
        }

      if(downBuffer[i] < downBuffer[i - 1])
        {
         downColors[i] = 0;
        }
      else
        {
         downColors[i] = 1;
        }

      fillBuffer1[i] = macdBuffer[i];
      fillBuffer2[i] = signalBuffer[i];

      if(macdBuffer[i] > signalBuffer[i] && macdBuffer[i - 1] < signalBuffer[i - 1])
        {
         arrowBuffer[i - 1] = macdBuffer[i] - 0.0005;
         arrowColors[i - 1] = 0;
        }

      if(macdBuffer[i] < signalBuffer[i] && macdBuffer[i - 1] > signalBuffer[i - 1])
        {
         arrow2Buffer[i - 1] = macdBuffer[i] + 0.0003;
         arrow2Colors[i - 1] = 1;
        }
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    持仓单一键平仓脚本 持仓单一键平仓脚本

    在手动或自动化交易中，一键平仓功能都是比较常用的，特别是在涉及风控管理的时候，能够快速止损，有效控制风险。这个脚本功能实现起来并不难，但在程序化实现的过程中，会有一些不同的应用场景。

    MT5显示未平仓头寸的总止损和止盈价值 MT5显示未平仓头寸的总止损和止盈价值

    这是一个MT5的程序，它显示未平仓头寸的总止损和止盈价值。

    六类挂单一键取消脚本 六类挂单一键取消脚本

    MT5挂单类型有六种，能够很好地适应回调和突破场景，在一些突破策略交易系统中应用较多，当挂单条件不再有效的时候，就会涉及到挂单的取消操作。六种挂单应用说明如下： Buy Limit（回踩买入）：在当前价格下方，等待行情下跌到挂单位置触发买入单。 Sell Limit（回踩卖出）：在当前价格上方，等待行情上涨到挂单位置触发卖出单。 Buy Stop（突破买入）：在当前价格上方，等待行情上涨到挂单位置触发买入单。 Buy Stop（突破卖出）：在当前价格下方，等待行情下跌到挂单位置触发卖出单。 Buy Stop Limit（突破回踩买入）：在当前价格上方，等待行情上涨到突破位置后，再下跌到回踩位置，触发买入单。 Sell Stop Limit（突破回踩卖出）：在当前位置下方，等待行情下跌到突破位置后， 再上涨到回踩位置，触发卖出单。

    按价格标记位置脚本 按价格标记位置脚本

    价格是行情分析的重要参照因素，尤其是以支撑阻力位为核心的交易系统中，寻找合适的进场和出场价格位置是首要任务。那么按价格标记出这些参照位置就对分析、统计有实际意义。