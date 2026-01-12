SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Golong Portfolio US30 XAUUSD GBPJPY
Waseem Akbar

Golong Portfolio US30 XAUUSD GBPJPY

Waseem Akbar
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
Neomarkets-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Neomarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📈 Professional Trend-Following Signal Portfolio

🚀 For the first time on MQL5, access a go-long trend-following signal based on a complete portfolio of 7 independent algorithms, professionally deployed across US30, XAUUSD, and GBPJPY.

This signal is built for traders who prefer structured, disciplined, and portfolio-based trading, not single-strategy risk exposure.

Key Features

7 Independent Algorithms
Each algorithm operates independently, reducing correlation and improving portfolio stability.

Multi-Asset Diversification
Trades across:

  • 🏦 US30 (Dow Jones Index)

  • 🥇 XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 💱 GBPJPY (Forex)

Trend-Following | Go-Long Logic
Strategies are designed to capture sustained bullish market movements, avoiding market noise and random entries.

Daily Trading Framework
Optimized for daily trading, focusing on quality setups instead of over-trading.

Strict Risk Management
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No grid
🚫 No hedging
✔ Fixed, rule-based risk parameters

Fully Algorithmic Execution
No emotional decisions — all trades are executed based on quantitative rules and predefined logic.

📊 Why This Signal?

🔹 Portfolio approach instead of a single strategy
🔹 Exposure to multiple high-liquidity instruments
🔹 Designed for consistency and long-term sustainability
🔹 Suitable for traders seeking controlled drawdowns and steady growth

⚠️ Important Notes

📌 This is not a scalping system
📌 Not designed for gambling or high-risk behavior
📌 Best suited for medium to long-term account growth

💡 A professional algorithmic trading portfolio for traders who value discipline, diversification, and risk control over hype.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.12 18:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 18:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 18:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 18:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 18:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol