Waseem Akbar

Golong Portfolio US30 XAUUSD GBPJPY

Waseem Akbar
0 / 0 USD
0%
Neomarkets-Live
1:500
📈 Professional Trend-Following Signal Portfolio

🚀 For the first time on MQL5, access a go-long trend-following signal based on a complete portfolio of 7 independent algorithms, professionally deployed across US30, XAUUSD, and GBPJPY.

This signal is built for traders who prefer structured, disciplined, and portfolio-based trading, not single-strategy risk exposure.

Key Features

7 Independent Algorithms
Each algorithm operates independently, reducing correlation and improving portfolio stability.

Multi-Asset Diversification
Trades across:

  • 🏦 US30 (Dow Jones Index)

  • 🥇 XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 💱 GBPJPY (Forex)

Trend-Following | Go-Long Logic
Strategies are designed to capture sustained bullish market movements, avoiding market noise and random entries.

Daily Trading Framework
Optimized for daily trading, focusing on quality setups instead of over-trading.

Strict Risk Management
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No grid
🚫 No hedging
✔ Fixed, rule-based risk parameters

Fully Algorithmic Execution
No emotional decisions — all trades are executed based on quantitative rules and predefined logic.

📊 Why This Signal?

🔹 Portfolio approach instead of a single strategy
🔹 Exposure to multiple high-liquidity instruments
🔹 Designed for consistency and long-term sustainability
🔹 Suitable for traders seeking controlled drawdowns and steady growth

⚠️ Important Notes

📌 This is not a scalping system
📌 Not designed for gambling or high-risk behavior
📌 Best suited for medium to long-term account growth

💡 A professional algorithmic trading portfolio for traders who value discipline, diversification, and risk control over hype.


