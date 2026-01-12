- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Neomarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
📈 Professional Trend-Following Signal Portfolio
🚀 For the first time on MQL5, access a go-long trend-following signal based on a complete portfolio of 7 independent algorithms, professionally deployed across US30, XAUUSD, and GBPJPY.
This signal is built for traders who prefer structured, disciplined, and portfolio-based trading, not single-strategy risk exposure.
✅ Key Features
✔ 7 Independent Algorithms
Each algorithm operates independently, reducing correlation and improving portfolio stability.
✔ Multi-Asset Diversification
Trades across:
-
🏦 US30 (Dow Jones Index)
-
🥇 XAUUSD (Gold)
-
💱 GBPJPY (Forex)
✔ Trend-Following | Go-Long Logic
Strategies are designed to capture sustained bullish market movements, avoiding market noise and random entries.
✔ Daily Trading Framework
Optimized for daily trading, focusing on quality setups instead of over-trading.
✔ Strict Risk Management
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No grid
🚫 No hedging
✔ Fixed, rule-based risk parameters
✔ Fully Algorithmic Execution
No emotional decisions — all trades are executed based on quantitative rules and predefined logic.
📊 Why This Signal?
🔹 Portfolio approach instead of a single strategy
🔹 Exposure to multiple high-liquidity instruments
🔹 Designed for consistency and long-term sustainability
🔹 Suitable for traders seeking controlled drawdowns and steady growth
⚠️ Important Notes
📌 This is not a scalping system
📌 Not designed for gambling or high-risk behavior
📌 Best suited for medium to long-term account growth
💡 A professional algorithmic trading portfolio for traders who value discipline, diversification, and risk control over hype.