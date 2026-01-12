SeñalesSecciones
Waseem Akbar

Golong Portfolio US30 XAUUSD GBPJPY

Waseem Akbar
0 comentarios
0 / 0 USD
0%
Neomarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
0
Transacciones Rentables:
0 (0.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
0.00 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
0.00 USD
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
0 (0.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
0.00 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.00 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

No hay datos

  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +0.00 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 0
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Neomarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

📈 Professional Trend-Following Signal Portfolio

🚀 For the first time on MQL5, access a go-long trend-following signal based on a complete portfolio of 7 independent algorithms, professionally deployed across US30, XAUUSD, and GBPJPY.

This signal is built for traders who prefer structured, disciplined, and portfolio-based trading, not single-strategy risk exposure.

Key Features

7 Independent Algorithms
Each algorithm operates independently, reducing correlation and improving portfolio stability.

Multi-Asset Diversification
Trades across:

  • 🏦 US30 (Dow Jones Index)

  • 🥇 XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 💱 GBPJPY (Forex)

Trend-Following | Go-Long Logic
Strategies are designed to capture sustained bullish market movements, avoiding market noise and random entries.

Daily Trading Framework
Optimized for daily trading, focusing on quality setups instead of over-trading.

Strict Risk Management
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No grid
🚫 No hedging
✔ Fixed, rule-based risk parameters

Fully Algorithmic Execution
No emotional decisions — all trades are executed based on quantitative rules and predefined logic.

📊 Why This Signal?

🔹 Portfolio approach instead of a single strategy
🔹 Exposure to multiple high-liquidity instruments
🔹 Designed for consistency and long-term sustainability
🔹 Suitable for traders seeking controlled drawdowns and steady growth

⚠️ Important Notes

📌 This is not a scalping system
📌 Not designed for gambling or high-risk behavior
📌 Best suited for medium to long-term account growth

💡 A professional algorithmic trading portfolio for traders who value discipline, diversification, and risk control over hype.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.12 18:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 18:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 18:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 18:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 18:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
