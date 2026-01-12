SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Golong Portfolio US30 XAUUSD GBPJPY
Waseem Akbar

Golong Portfolio US30 XAUUSD GBPJPY

Waseem Akbar
0 comentários
0 / 0 USD
0%
Neomarkets-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
0
Negociações com lucro:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
0.00 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
0.00 USD
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
0.00 USD
Lucro médio:
0.00 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Sem dados

  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +0.00 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 0
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Neomarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

📈 Professional Trend-Following Signal Portfolio

🚀 For the first time on MQL5, access a go-long trend-following signal based on a complete portfolio of 7 independent algorithms, professionally deployed across US30, XAUUSD, and GBPJPY.

This signal is built for traders who prefer structured, disciplined, and portfolio-based trading, not single-strategy risk exposure.

Key Features

7 Independent Algorithms
Each algorithm operates independently, reducing correlation and improving portfolio stability.

Multi-Asset Diversification
Trades across:

  • 🏦 US30 (Dow Jones Index)

  • 🥇 XAUUSD (Gold)

  • 💱 GBPJPY (Forex)

Trend-Following | Go-Long Logic
Strategies are designed to capture sustained bullish market movements, avoiding market noise and random entries.

Daily Trading Framework
Optimized for daily trading, focusing on quality setups instead of over-trading.

Strict Risk Management
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No grid
🚫 No hedging
✔ Fixed, rule-based risk parameters

Fully Algorithmic Execution
No emotional decisions — all trades are executed based on quantitative rules and predefined logic.

📊 Why This Signal?

🔹 Portfolio approach instead of a single strategy
🔹 Exposure to multiple high-liquidity instruments
🔹 Designed for consistency and long-term sustainability
🔹 Suitable for traders seeking controlled drawdowns and steady growth

⚠️ Important Notes

📌 This is not a scalping system
📌 Not designed for gambling or high-risk behavior
📌 Best suited for medium to long-term account growth

💡 A professional algorithmic trading portfolio for traders who value discipline, diversification, and risk control over hype.


Sem comentários
2026.01.12 18:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 18:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 18:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 18:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 18:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar