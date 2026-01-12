📈 Professional Trend-Following Signal Portfolio

🚀 For the first time on MQL5, access a go-long trend-following signal based on a complete portfolio of 7 independent algorithms, professionally deployed across US30, XAUUSD, and GBPJPY.

This signal is built for traders who prefer structured, disciplined, and portfolio-based trading, not single-strategy risk exposure.

✅ Key Features

✔ 7 Independent Algorithms

Each algorithm operates independently, reducing correlation and improving portfolio stability.

✔ Multi-Asset Diversification

Trades across:

🏦 US30 (Dow Jones Index)

🥇 XAUUSD (Gold)

💱 GBPJPY (Forex)

✔ Trend-Following | Go-Long Logic

Strategies are designed to capture sustained bullish market movements, avoiding market noise and random entries.

✔ Daily Trading Framework

Optimized for daily trading, focusing on quality setups instead of over-trading.

✔ Strict Risk Management

🚫 No martingale

🚫 No grid

🚫 No hedging

✔ Fixed, rule-based risk parameters

✔ Fully Algorithmic Execution

No emotional decisions — all trades are executed based on quantitative rules and predefined logic.

📊 Why This Signal?

🔹 Portfolio approach instead of a single strategy

🔹 Exposure to multiple high-liquidity instruments

🔹 Designed for consistency and long-term sustainability

🔹 Suitable for traders seeking controlled drawdowns and steady growth

⚠️ Important Notes

📌 This is not a scalping system

📌 Not designed for gambling or high-risk behavior

📌 Best suited for medium to long-term account growth

💡 A professional algorithmic trading portfolio for traders who value discipline, diversification, and risk control over hype.