piyush kumar

LongTerm ProTrader

piyush kumar
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 164%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
25
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (72.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (28.00%)
En iyi işlem:
281.72 USD
En kötü işlem:
-27.23 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 325.77 USD (97 249 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-67.20 USD (6 876 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (372.93 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
479.94 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.46
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.91%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
33 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
46.15
Alış işlemleri:
21 (84.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (16.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
19.73
Beklenen getiri:
50.34 USD
Ortalama kâr:
73.65 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-27.23 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
53.22%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.46 USD
Maksimum:
27.27 USD (2.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.05% (27.37 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCAD 4
XAUUSD 4
XPDUSD 3
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 3
USDSGD 3
XAGUSD 2
GBPCAD 1
CADJPY 1
EURNZD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCAD -16
XAUUSD 468
XPDUSD 400
EURUSD 145
USDCHF 2
USDSGD 69
XAGUSD 208
GBPCAD -9
CADJPY -7
EURNZD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCAD -1.5K
XAUUSD 53K
XPDUSD 18K
EURUSD 2.1K
USDCHF -979
USDSGD 981
XAGUSD 21K
GBPCAD -1.2K
CADJPY -965
EURNZD 19
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +281.72 USD
En kötü işlem: -27 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +372.93 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -15.35 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.46 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.90 × 5132
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.24 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 494
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.69 × 603
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 223
116 daha fazla...
It runs on an adaptive grid model with long term scalping, aiming for value stability and controlled exposure rather than fixed monthly targets.

Performance and drawdown vary naturally with market conditions, but the system’s logic, timing, and discipline remain consistent.

💷 Main focus: Weekly chart is preferred.
🥇 Secondary pair: Gold (XAUUSD) for tactical scalps
💰 Adaptive growth: flexible with market volatility
🧠 Manual 100% manual execution
📉 Drawdown: actively managed through dynamic exposure
📈 Profit factor: around 3 (historically)
 Win rate: ~80% average
⚙️ Deposit load: low to moderate, dynamic by design
📊 Core principle: consistency through volatility capture

👉 Occasional manual supervision: I may step in manually when market conditions shift sharply — such as major news, thin liquidity, or unusual price behavior — to optimize exits or adjust exposure.

Perfect for traders who prefer disciplined volatility trading with adaptive logic and pragmatic risk control.

📍 Broker: ICMarket
💡 Leverage: 1:500
💸 Subscription: $35/month

!!!This is trading not guaranteed income. Past profits do not guarantee future results. Always trade with money you can afford to lose, and withdraw your gains regularly.!!


İnceleme yok
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 15 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
