SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / LongTerm ProTrader
piyush kumar

LongTerm ProTrader

piyush kumar
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 164%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
25
Gewinntrades:
18 (72.00%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (28.00%)
Bester Trade:
281.72 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-27.23 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 325.77 USD (97 249 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-67.20 USD (6 876 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (372.93 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
479.94 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.89%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
33 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
46.15
Long-Positionen:
21 (84.00%)
Short-Positionen:
4 (16.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
19.73
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
50.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
73.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-9.60 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-27.23 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
53.22%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.46 USD
Maximaler:
27.27 USD (2.88%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.05% (27.37 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDCAD 4
XAUUSD 4
XPDUSD 3
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 3
USDSGD 3
XAGUSD 2
GBPCAD 1
CADJPY 1
EURNZD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD -16
XAUUSD 468
XPDUSD 400
EURUSD 145
USDCHF 2
USDSGD 69
XAGUSD 208
GBPCAD -9
CADJPY -7
EURNZD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -1.5K
XAUUSD 53K
XPDUSD 18K
EURUSD 2.1K
USDCHF -979
USDSGD 981
XAGUSD 21K
GBPCAD -1.2K
CADJPY -965
EURNZD 19
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +281.72 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -27 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +372.93 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -15.35 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.46 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.90 × 5132
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.24 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 494
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.69 × 603
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 223
noch 116 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

It runs on an adaptive grid model with long term scalping, aiming for value stability and controlled exposure rather than fixed monthly targets.

Performance and drawdown vary naturally with market conditions, but the system’s logic, timing, and discipline remain consistent.

💷 Main focus: Weekly chart is preferred.
🥇 Secondary pair: Gold (XAUUSD) for tactical scalps
💰 Adaptive growth: flexible with market volatility
🧠 Manual 100% manual execution
📉 Drawdown: actively managed through dynamic exposure
📈 Profit factor: around 3 (historically)
 Win rate: ~80% average
⚙️ Deposit load: low to moderate, dynamic by design
📊 Core principle: consistency through volatility capture

👉 Occasional manual supervision: I may step in manually when market conditions shift sharply — such as major news, thin liquidity, or unusual price behavior — to optimize exits or adjust exposure.

Perfect for traders who prefer disciplined volatility trading with adaptive logic and pragmatic risk control.

📍 Broker: ICMarket
💡 Leverage: 1:500
💸 Subscription: $35/month

!!!This is trading not guaranteed income. Past profits do not guarantee future results. Always trade with money you can afford to lose, and withdraw your gains regularly.!!


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 15 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
LongTerm ProTrader
30 USD pro Monat
164%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
13
0%
25
72%
100%
19.72
50.34
USD
3%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.