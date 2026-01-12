SignauxSections
piyush kumar

LongTerm ProTrader

piyush kumar
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 164%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
25
Bénéfice trades:
18 (72.00%)
Perte trades:
7 (28.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
281.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-27.23 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 325.77 USD (97 249 pips)
Perte brute:
-67.20 USD (6 876 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (372.93 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
479.94 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.46
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.90%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
33 jours
Facteur de récupération:
46.15
Longs trades:
21 (84.00%)
Courts trades:
4 (16.00%)
Facteur de profit:
19.73
Rendement attendu:
50.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
73.65 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.60 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-27.23 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
53.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.46 USD
Maximal:
27.27 USD (2.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.05% (27.37 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCAD 4
XAUUSD 4
XPDUSD 3
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 3
USDSGD 3
XAGUSD 2
GBPCAD 1
CADJPY 1
EURNZD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD -16
XAUUSD 468
XPDUSD 400
EURUSD 145
USDCHF 2
USDSGD 69
XAGUSD 208
GBPCAD -9
CADJPY -7
EURNZD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -1.5K
XAUUSD 53K
XPDUSD 18K
EURUSD 2.1K
USDCHF -979
USDSGD 981
XAGUSD 21K
GBPCAD -1.2K
CADJPY -965
EURNZD 19
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +281.72 USD
Pire transaction: -27 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +372.93 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -15.35 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.46 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.90 × 5132
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.24 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 494
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.69 × 603
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 223
116 plus...
It runs on an adaptive grid model with long term scalping, aiming for value stability and controlled exposure rather than fixed monthly targets.

Performance and drawdown vary naturally with market conditions, but the system’s logic, timing, and discipline remain consistent.

💷 Main focus: Weekly chart is preferred.
🥇 Secondary pair: Gold (XAUUSD) for tactical scalps
💰 Adaptive growth: flexible with market volatility
🧠 Manual 100% manual execution
📉 Drawdown: actively managed through dynamic exposure
📈 Profit factor: around 3 (historically)
 Win rate: ~80% average
⚙️ Deposit load: low to moderate, dynamic by design
📊 Core principle: consistency through volatility capture

👉 Occasional manual supervision: I may step in manually when market conditions shift sharply — such as major news, thin liquidity, or unusual price behavior — to optimize exits or adjust exposure.

Perfect for traders who prefer disciplined volatility trading with adaptive logic and pragmatic risk control.

📍 Broker: ICMarket
💡 Leverage: 1:500
💸 Subscription: $35/month

!!!This is trading not guaranteed income. Past profits do not guarantee future results. Always trade with money you can afford to lose, and withdraw your gains regularly.!!


Aucun avis
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 15 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
LongTerm ProTrader
30 USD par mois
164%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
13
0%
25
72%
100%
19.72
50.34
USD
3%
1:500
Copier

