piyush kumar

LongTerm ProTrader

piyush kumar
レビュー0件
信頼性
13週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 164%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
25
利益トレード:
18 (72.00%)
損失トレード:
7 (28.00%)
ベストトレード:
281.72 USD
最悪のトレード:
-27.23 USD
総利益:
1 325.77 USD (97 249 pips)
総損失:
-67.20 USD (6 876 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
7 (372.93 USD)
最大連続利益:
479.94 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.46
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
0.89%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
33 日
リカバリーファクター:
46.15
長いトレード:
21 (84.00%)
短いトレード:
4 (16.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
19.73
期待されたペイオフ:
50.34 USD
平均利益:
73.65 USD
平均損失:
-9.60 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-15.35 USD)
最大連続損失:
-27.23 USD (1)
月間成長:
53.22%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.46 USD
最大の:
27.27 USD (2.88%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.05% (27.37 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDCAD 4
XAUUSD 4
XPDUSD 3
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 3
USDSGD 3
XAGUSD 2
GBPCAD 1
CADJPY 1
EURNZD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDCAD -16
XAUUSD 468
XPDUSD 400
EURUSD 145
USDCHF 2
USDSGD 69
XAGUSD 208
GBPCAD -9
CADJPY -7
EURNZD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDCAD -1.5K
XAUUSD 53K
XPDUSD 18K
EURUSD 2.1K
USDCHF -979
USDSGD 981
XAGUSD 21K
GBPCAD -1.2K
CADJPY -965
EURNZD 19
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +281.72 USD
最悪のトレード: -27 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +372.93 USD
最大連続損失: -15.35 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.46 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.90 × 5132
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.24 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 494
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.69 × 603
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 223
116 より多く...
It runs on an adaptive grid model with long term scalping, aiming for value stability and controlled exposure rather than fixed monthly targets.

Performance and drawdown vary naturally with market conditions, but the system’s logic, timing, and discipline remain consistent.

💷 Main focus: Weekly chart is preferred.
🥇 Secondary pair: Gold (XAUUSD) for tactical scalps
💰 Adaptive growth: flexible with market volatility
🧠 Manual 100% manual execution
📉 Drawdown: actively managed through dynamic exposure
📈 Profit factor: around 3 (historically)
 Win rate: ~80% average
⚙️ Deposit load: low to moderate, dynamic by design
📊 Core principle: consistency through volatility capture

👉 Occasional manual supervision: I may step in manually when market conditions shift sharply — such as major news, thin liquidity, or unusual price behavior — to optimize exits or adjust exposure.

Perfect for traders who prefer disciplined volatility trading with adaptive logic and pragmatic risk control.

📍 Broker: ICMarket
💡 Leverage: 1:500
💸 Subscription: $35/month

!!!This is trading not guaranteed income. Past profits do not guarantee future results. Always trade with money you can afford to lose, and withdraw your gains regularly.!!


レビューなし
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 15 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
