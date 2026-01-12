It runs on an adaptive grid model with long term scalping, aiming for value stability and controlled exposure rather than fixed monthly targets.

Performance and drawdown vary naturally with market conditions, but the system’s logic, timing, and discipline remain consistent.

💷 Main focus: Weekly chart is preferred.

🥇 Secondary pair: Gold (XAUUSD) for tactical scalps

💰 Adaptive growth: flexible with market volatility

🧠 Manual 100% manual execution

📉 Drawdown: actively managed through dynamic exposure

📈 Profit factor: around 3 (historically)

✅ Win rate: ~80% average

⚙️ Deposit load: low to moderate, dynamic by design

📊 Core principle: consistency through volatility capture

👉 Occasional manual supervision: I may step in manually when market conditions shift sharply — such as major news, thin liquidity, or unusual price behavior — to optimize exits or adjust exposure.

Perfect for traders who prefer disciplined volatility trading with adaptive logic and pragmatic risk control.

📍 Broker: ICMarket

💡 Leverage: 1:500

💸 Subscription: $35/month

!!!This is trading not guaranteed income. Past profits do not guarantee future results. Always trade with money you can afford to lose, and withdraw your gains regularly.!!