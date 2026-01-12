SegnaliSezioni
piyush kumar

LongTerm ProTrader

piyush kumar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 164%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
25
Profit Trade:
18 (72.00%)
Loss Trade:
7 (28.00%)
Best Trade:
281.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-27.23 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 325.77 USD (97 249 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-67.20 USD (6 876 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (372.93 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
479.94 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.46
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.90%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
33 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
46.15
Long Trade:
21 (84.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (16.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
19.73
Profitto previsto:
50.34 USD
Profitto medio:
73.65 USD
Perdita media:
-9.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-27.23 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
53.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.46 USD
Massimale:
27.27 USD (2.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.05% (27.37 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCAD 4
XAUUSD 4
XPDUSD 3
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 3
USDSGD 3
XAGUSD 2
GBPCAD 1
CADJPY 1
EURNZD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCAD -16
XAUUSD 468
XPDUSD 400
EURUSD 145
USDCHF 2
USDSGD 69
XAGUSD 208
GBPCAD -9
CADJPY -7
EURNZD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCAD -1.5K
XAUUSD 53K
XPDUSD 18K
EURUSD 2.1K
USDCHF -979
USDSGD 981
XAGUSD 21K
GBPCAD -1.2K
CADJPY -965
EURNZD 19
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +281.72 USD
Worst Trade: -27 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +372.93 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -15.35 USD

It runs on an adaptive grid model with long term scalping, aiming for value stability and controlled exposure rather than fixed monthly targets.

Performance and drawdown vary naturally with market conditions, but the system’s logic, timing, and discipline remain consistent.

💷 Main focus: Weekly chart is preferred.
🥇 Secondary pair: Gold (XAUUSD) for tactical scalps
💰 Adaptive growth: flexible with market volatility
🧠 Manual 100% manual execution
📉 Drawdown: actively managed through dynamic exposure
📈 Profit factor: around 3 (historically)
 Win rate: ~80% average
⚙️ Deposit load: low to moderate, dynamic by design
📊 Core principle: consistency through volatility capture

👉 Occasional manual supervision: I may step in manually when market conditions shift sharply — such as major news, thin liquidity, or unusual price behavior — to optimize exits or adjust exposure.

Perfect for traders who prefer disciplined volatility trading with adaptive logic and pragmatic risk control.

📍 Broker: ICMarket
💡 Leverage: 1:500
💸 Subscription: $35/month

!!!This is trading not guaranteed income. Past profits do not guarantee future results. Always trade with money you can afford to lose, and withdraw your gains regularly.!!


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 15 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
