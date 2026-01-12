SignalsSections
piyush kumar

LongTerm ProTrader

piyush kumar
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 164%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
18 (72.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (28.00%)
Best trade:
281.72 USD
Worst trade:
-27.23 USD
Gross Profit:
1 325.77 USD (97 249 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.20 USD (6 876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (372.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
479.94 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.89%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
33 days
Recovery Factor:
46.15
Long Trades:
21 (84.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (16.00%)
Profit Factor:
19.73
Expected Payoff:
50.34 USD
Average Profit:
73.65 USD
Average Loss:
-9.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.23 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
53.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.46 USD
Maximal:
27.27 USD (2.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.05% (27.37 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 4
XAUUSD 4
XPDUSD 3
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 3
USDSGD 3
XAGUSD 2
GBPCAD 1
CADJPY 1
EURNZD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD -16
XAUUSD 468
XPDUSD 400
EURUSD 145
USDCHF 2
USDSGD 69
XAGUSD 208
GBPCAD -9
CADJPY -7
EURNZD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -1.5K
XAUUSD 53K
XPDUSD 18K
EURUSD 2.1K
USDCHF -979
USDSGD 981
XAGUSD 21K
GBPCAD -1.2K
CADJPY -965
EURNZD 19
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +281.72 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +372.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.46 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.90 × 5132
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.24 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 494
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.69 × 603
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 223
116 more...
It runs on an adaptive grid model with long term scalping, aiming for value stability and controlled exposure rather than fixed monthly targets.

Performance and drawdown vary naturally with market conditions, but the system’s logic, timing, and discipline remain consistent.

💷 Main focus: Weekly chart is preferred.
🥇 Secondary pair: Gold (XAUUSD) for tactical scalps
💰 Adaptive growth: flexible with market volatility
🧠 Manual 100% manual execution
📉 Drawdown: actively managed through dynamic exposure
📈 Profit factor: around 3 (historically)
 Win rate: ~80% average
⚙️ Deposit load: low to moderate, dynamic by design
📊 Core principle: consistency through volatility capture

👉 Occasional manual supervision: I may step in manually when market conditions shift sharply — such as major news, thin liquidity, or unusual price behavior — to optimize exits or adjust exposure.

Perfect for traders who prefer disciplined volatility trading with adaptive logic and pragmatic risk control.

📍 Broker: ICMarket
💡 Leverage: 1:500
💸 Subscription: $35/month

!!!This is trading not guaranteed income. Past profits do not guarantee future results. Always trade with money you can afford to lose, and withdraw your gains regularly.!!


No reviews
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 15 days. This comprises 15% of days out of the 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LongTerm ProTrader
30 USD per month
164%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
13
0%
25
72%
100%
19.72
50.34
USD
3%
1:500
Copy

