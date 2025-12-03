SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Eternal GoldFX Mastery
Hendra Angga Laksana

Eternal GoldFX Mastery

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 800 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.87%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
6.40% (63.99 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🔱 Eternal GoldFX Mastery — Precision, Stability, Eternal Growth

Welcome to Eternal GoldFX Mastery, a world-class trading signal engineered for investors seeking safe, consistent, and long-term growth through XAUUSD and selected major Forex pairs.

This signal combines institutional market structure, high-precision execution, and strict risk management, designed to deliver stable performance in all market conditions.

Our core philosophy:

Grow safely. Execute precisely. Compound eternally.

Why Eternal GoldFX Mastery?

🔒 1. Aggressively Safe, Not Reckless

Designed to maintain stable growth with controlled drawdown while still capturing powerful market momentum.

🟡 2. Gold-Centric Strategy (XAUUSD)

We master the rhythm of Gold: liquidity shifts, volatility cycles, SMC imbalances, and key institutional zones.

💹 3. Balanced Growth Curve

Focused on clean equity curves, low psychological pressure, and ultra-disciplined entry timing.

⚙️ 4. Hybrid Intelligence Approach

A unique blend of:

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Trend + Momentum Algorithm

  • Volatility-Based Risk Control

All combined to create a robust, reliable trading system.

🌍 5. Built for Long-Term Investors

This signal is designed for people who want steady, sustainable, eternal growth, not short-term gambling.

Trading Methodology

  • Instruments: XAUUSD + Major Forex Pairs

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15 – H1 – H4

  • Trade Style: Precision Momentum & Structure

  • Risk: Controlled, consistent, prop-firm style

  • Frequency: Quality over quantity

Who Should Follow This Signal?

✔ Investors seeking long-term stability
✔ Traders who hate high drawdown
✔ Followers who want professional-grade execution
✔ People looking for a premium Gold & Forex signal with clean results

The Eternal Promise

Your capital deserves a strategy that lasts.
Eternal GoldFX Mastery is engineered to grow consistently, protect capital, and compound results—today, tomorrow, and for years ahead.

🔱 **Join Eternal GoldFX Mastery.

Grow with precision. Grow with stability. Grow forever.**


İnceleme yok
2025.12.03 05:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 05:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 05:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Eternal GoldFX Mastery
Ayda 800 USD
0%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
0%
0
0%
100%
n/a
0.00
USD
6%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.