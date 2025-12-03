SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Eternal GoldFX Mastery
Hendra Angga Laksana

Eternal GoldFX Mastery

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 800 USD al mese
0%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.45%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
6.40% (63.99 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🔱 Eternal GoldFX Mastery — Precision, Stability, Eternal Growth

Welcome to Eternal GoldFX Mastery, a world-class trading signal engineered for investors seeking safe, consistent, and long-term growth through XAUUSD and selected major Forex pairs.

This signal combines institutional market structure, high-precision execution, and strict risk management, designed to deliver stable performance in all market conditions.

Our core philosophy:

Grow safely. Execute precisely. Compound eternally.

Why Eternal GoldFX Mastery?

🔒 1. Aggressively Safe, Not Reckless

Designed to maintain stable growth with controlled drawdown while still capturing powerful market momentum.

🟡 2. Gold-Centric Strategy (XAUUSD)

We master the rhythm of Gold: liquidity shifts, volatility cycles, SMC imbalances, and key institutional zones.

💹 3. Balanced Growth Curve

Focused on clean equity curves, low psychological pressure, and ultra-disciplined entry timing.

⚙️ 4. Hybrid Intelligence Approach

A unique blend of:

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Trend + Momentum Algorithm

  • Volatility-Based Risk Control

All combined to create a robust, reliable trading system.

🌍 5. Built for Long-Term Investors

This signal is designed for people who want steady, sustainable, eternal growth, not short-term gambling.

Trading Methodology

  • Instruments: XAUUSD + Major Forex Pairs

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15 – H1 – H4

  • Trade Style: Precision Momentum & Structure

  • Risk: Controlled, consistent, prop-firm style

  • Frequency: Quality over quantity

Who Should Follow This Signal?

✔ Investors seeking long-term stability
✔ Traders who hate high drawdown
✔ Followers who want professional-grade execution
✔ People looking for a premium Gold & Forex signal with clean results

The Eternal Promise

Your capital deserves a strategy that lasts.
Eternal GoldFX Mastery is engineered to grow consistently, protect capital, and compound results—today, tomorrow, and for years ahead.

🔱 **Join Eternal GoldFX Mastery.

Grow with precision. Grow with stability. Grow forever.**


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.03 05:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 05:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 05:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Eternal GoldFX Mastery
800USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
0%
0
0%
100%
n/a
0.00
USD
6%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.