Hendra Angga Laksana

Eternal GoldFX Mastery

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1008 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
146
Profit Trades:
113 (77.39%)
Loss Trades:
33 (22.60%)
Best trade:
215.28 USD
Worst trade:
-288.81 USD
Gross Profit:
1 933.00 USD (62 211 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 530.58 USD (49 406 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (243.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
273.28 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.62%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
112 (76.71%)
Short Trades:
34 (23.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
2.76 USD
Average Profit:
17.11 USD
Average Loss:
-46.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-786.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-786.23 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
40.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
786.23 USD (36.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.31% (786.23 USD)
By Equity:
19.45% (302.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
USDJPY 26
GBPUSD 23
USDCAD 17
EURUSD 16
AUDUSD 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 111
USDJPY 49
GBPUSD 93
USDCAD 63
EURUSD 56
AUDUSD 31
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5K
USDJPY -127
GBPUSD 2.5K
USDCAD 2.8K
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDUSD 1.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +215.28 USD
Worst trade: -289 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +243.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -786.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 6
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 17
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 4
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 7
🔱 Eternal GoldFX Mastery — Precision, Stability, Eternal Growth

Welcome to Eternal GoldFX Mastery, a world-class trading signal engineered for investors seeking safe, consistent, and long-term growth through XAUUSD and selected major Forex pairs.

This signal combines institutional market structure, high-precision execution, and strict risk management, designed to deliver stable performance in all market conditions.

Our core philosophy:

Grow safely. Execute precisely. Compound eternally.

Why Eternal GoldFX Mastery?

🔒 1. Aggressively Safe, Not Reckless

Designed to maintain stable growth with controlled drawdown while still capturing powerful market momentum.

🟡 2. Gold-Centric Strategy (XAUUSD)

We master the rhythm of Gold: liquidity shifts, volatility cycles, SMC imbalances, and key institutional zones.

💹 3. Balanced Growth Curve

Focused on clean equity curves, low psychological pressure, and ultra-disciplined entry timing.

⚙️ 4. Hybrid Intelligence Approach

A unique blend of:

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Trend + Momentum Algorithm

  • Volatility-Based Risk Control

All combined to create a robust, reliable trading system.

🌍 5. Built for Long-Term Investors

This signal is designed for people who want steady, sustainable, eternal growth, not short-term gambling.

Trading Methodology

  • Instruments: XAUUSD + Major Forex Pairs

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15 – H1 – H4

  • Trade Style: Precision Momentum & Structure

  • Risk: Controlled, consistent, prop-firm style

  • Frequency: Quality over quantity

Who Should Follow This Signal?

✔ Investors seeking long-term stability
✔ Traders who hate high drawdown
✔ Followers who want professional-grade execution
✔ People looking for a premium Gold & Forex signal with clean results

The Eternal Promise

Your capital deserves a strategy that lasts.
Eternal GoldFX Mastery is engineered to grow consistently, protect capital, and compound results—today, tomorrow, and for years ahead.

🔱 **Join Eternal GoldFX Mastery.

Grow with precision. Grow with stability. Grow forever.**


No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 16:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 16:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 04:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 11:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 11:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 05:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 05:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 05:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
