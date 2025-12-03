- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|54
|USDJPY
|26
|GBPUSD
|23
|USDCAD
|17
|EURUSD
|16
|AUDUSD
|10
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|111
|USDJPY
|49
|GBPUSD
|93
|USDCAD
|63
|EURUSD
|56
|AUDUSD
|31
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|5K
|USDJPY
|-127
|GBPUSD
|2.5K
|USDCAD
|2.8K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 23
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 7
🔱 Eternal GoldFX Mastery — Precision, Stability, Eternal Growth
Welcome to Eternal GoldFX Mastery, a world-class trading signal engineered for investors seeking safe, consistent, and long-term growth through XAUUSD and selected major Forex pairs.
This signal combines institutional market structure, high-precision execution, and strict risk management, designed to deliver stable performance in all market conditions.
Our core philosophy:
Grow safely. Execute precisely. Compound eternally.
⭐ Why Eternal GoldFX Mastery?
🔒 1. Aggressively Safe, Not Reckless
Designed to maintain stable growth with controlled drawdown while still capturing powerful market momentum.
🟡 2. Gold-Centric Strategy (XAUUSD)
We master the rhythm of Gold: liquidity shifts, volatility cycles, SMC imbalances, and key institutional zones.
💹 3. Balanced Growth Curve
Focused on clean equity curves, low psychological pressure, and ultra-disciplined entry timing.
⚙️ 4. Hybrid Intelligence Approach
A unique blend of:
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
-
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
-
Trend + Momentum Algorithm
-
Volatility-Based Risk Control
All combined to create a robust, reliable trading system.
🌍 5. Built for Long-Term Investors
This signal is designed for people who want steady, sustainable, eternal growth, not short-term gambling.
⭐ Trading Methodology
-
Instruments: XAUUSD + Major Forex Pairs
-
Timeframes: M5 – M15 – H1 – H4
-
Trade Style: Precision Momentum & Structure
-
Risk: Controlled, consistent, prop-firm style
-
Frequency: Quality over quantity
⭐ Who Should Follow This Signal?
✔ Investors seeking long-term stability
✔ Traders who hate high drawdown
✔ Followers who want professional-grade execution
✔ People looking for a premium Gold & Forex signal with clean results
⭐ The Eternal Promise
Your capital deserves a strategy that lasts.
Eternal GoldFX Mastery is engineered to grow consistently, protect capital, and compound results—today, tomorrow, and for years ahead.
🔱 **Join Eternal GoldFX Mastery.
Grow with precision. Grow with stability. Grow forever.**
