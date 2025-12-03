СигналыРазделы
Eternal GoldFX Mastery

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1008 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 40%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
146
Прибыльных трейдов:
113 (77.39%)
Убыточных трейдов:
33 (22.60%)
Лучший трейд:
215.28 USD
Худший трейд:
-288.81 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 933.00 USD (62 211 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 530.58 USD (49 406 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (243.07 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
273.28 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.09
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.62%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
34
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
0.51
Длинных трейдов:
112 (76.71%)
Коротких трейдов:
34 (23.29%)
Профит фактор:
1.26
Мат. ожидание:
2.76 USD
Средняя прибыль:
17.11 USD
Средний убыток:
-46.38 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-786.23 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-786.23 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
40.24%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
786.23 USD (36.31%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
36.31% (786.23 USD)
По эквити:
19.45% (302.75 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
USDJPY 26
GBPUSD 23
USDCAD 17
EURUSD 16
AUDUSD 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 111
USDJPY 49
GBPUSD 93
USDCAD 63
EURUSD 56
AUDUSD 31
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 5K
USDJPY -127
GBPUSD 2.5K
USDCAD 2.8K
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDUSD 1.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +215.28 USD
Худший трейд: -289 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +243.07 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -786.23 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 6
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 17
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 4
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 7
еще 382...
🔱 Eternal GoldFX Mastery — Precision, Stability, Eternal Growth

Welcome to Eternal GoldFX Mastery, a world-class trading signal engineered for investors seeking safe, consistent, and long-term growth through XAUUSD and selected major Forex pairs.

This signal combines institutional market structure, high-precision execution, and strict risk management, designed to deliver stable performance in all market conditions.

Our core philosophy:

Grow safely. Execute precisely. Compound eternally.

Why Eternal GoldFX Mastery?

🔒 1. Aggressively Safe, Not Reckless

Designed to maintain stable growth with controlled drawdown while still capturing powerful market momentum.

🟡 2. Gold-Centric Strategy (XAUUSD)

We master the rhythm of Gold: liquidity shifts, volatility cycles, SMC imbalances, and key institutional zones.

💹 3. Balanced Growth Curve

Focused on clean equity curves, low psychological pressure, and ultra-disciplined entry timing.

⚙️ 4. Hybrid Intelligence Approach

A unique blend of:

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Trend + Momentum Algorithm

  • Volatility-Based Risk Control

All combined to create a robust, reliable trading system.

🌍 5. Built for Long-Term Investors

This signal is designed for people who want steady, sustainable, eternal growth, not short-term gambling.

Trading Methodology

  • Instruments: XAUUSD + Major Forex Pairs

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15 – H1 – H4

  • Trade Style: Precision Momentum & Structure

  • Risk: Controlled, consistent, prop-firm style

  • Frequency: Quality over quantity

Who Should Follow This Signal?

✔ Investors seeking long-term stability
✔ Traders who hate high drawdown
✔ Followers who want professional-grade execution
✔ People looking for a premium Gold & Forex signal with clean results

The Eternal Promise

Your capital deserves a strategy that lasts.
Eternal GoldFX Mastery is engineered to grow consistently, protect capital, and compound results—today, tomorrow, and for years ahead.

🔱 **Join Eternal GoldFX Mastery.

Grow with precision. Grow with stability. Grow forever.**


Нет отзывов
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 16:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.19 16:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 04:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 11:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 11:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.03 05:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 05:58
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 05:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 05:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 05:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.