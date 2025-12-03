SinaisSeções
Hendra Angga Laksana

Eternal GoldFX Mastery

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 41%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
147
Negociações com lucro:
114 (77.55%)
Negociações com perda:
33 (22.45%)
Melhor negociação:
215.28 USD
Pior negociação:
-288.81 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 937.65 USD (62 371 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 530.58 USD (49 406 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (243.07 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
273.28 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.62%
Último negócio:
3 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
34
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
0.52
Negociações longas:
113 (76.87%)
Negociações curtas:
34 (23.13%)
Fator de lucro:
1.27
Valor esperado:
2.77 USD
Lucro médio:
17.00 USD
Perda média:
-46.38 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-786.23 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-786.23 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
40.71%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
786.23 USD (36.31%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
36.31% (786.23 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
19.45% (302.75 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 54
USDJPY 26
GBPUSD 24
USDCAD 17
EURUSD 16
AUDUSD 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 111
USDJPY 49
GBPUSD 97
USDCAD 63
EURUSD 56
AUDUSD 31
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 5K
USDJPY -127
GBPUSD 2.7K
USDCAD 2.8K
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDUSD 1.1K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +215.28 USD
Pior negociação: -289 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +243.07 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -786.23 USD

🔱 Eternal GoldFX Mastery — Precision, Stability, Eternal Growth

Welcome to Eternal GoldFX Mastery, a world-class trading signal engineered for investors seeking safe, consistent, and long-term growth through XAUUSD and selected major Forex pairs.

This signal combines institutional market structure, high-precision execution, and strict risk management, designed to deliver stable performance in all market conditions.

Our core philosophy:

Grow safely. Execute precisely. Compound eternally.

Why Eternal GoldFX Mastery?

🔒 1. Aggressively Safe, Not Reckless

Designed to maintain stable growth with controlled drawdown while still capturing powerful market momentum.

🟡 2. Gold-Centric Strategy (XAUUSD)

We master the rhythm of Gold: liquidity shifts, volatility cycles, SMC imbalances, and key institutional zones.

💹 3. Balanced Growth Curve

Focused on clean equity curves, low psychological pressure, and ultra-disciplined entry timing.

⚙️ 4. Hybrid Intelligence Approach

A unique blend of:

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Trend + Momentum Algorithm

  • Volatility-Based Risk Control

All combined to create a robust, reliable trading system.

🌍 5. Built for Long-Term Investors

This signal is designed for people who want steady, sustainable, eternal growth, not short-term gambling.

Trading Methodology

  • Instruments: XAUUSD + Major Forex Pairs

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15 – H1 – H4

  • Trade Style: Precision Momentum & Structure

  • Risk: Controlled, consistent, prop-firm style

  • Frequency: Quality over quantity

Who Should Follow This Signal?

✔ Investors seeking long-term stability
✔ Traders who hate high drawdown
✔ Followers who want professional-grade execution
✔ People looking for a premium Gold & Forex signal with clean results

The Eternal Promise

Your capital deserves a strategy that lasts.
Eternal GoldFX Mastery is engineered to grow consistently, protect capital, and compound results—today, tomorrow, and for years ahead.

🔱 **Join Eternal GoldFX Mastery.

Grow with precision. Grow with stability. Grow forever.**


