This signal runs a mixed portfolio of intraday strategies designed to reduce internal correlation and smooth the equity curve.

On the one hand, it trades several independent systems on XAUUSD. These gold strategies use different time windows and logic, so they are little or not correlated with each other. On the other hand, the account also runs a group of ORB (Opening Range Breakout) strategies that only trade in the first minutes after the cash open of the main indices: DE40 (Germany), and later US30, US500 and USTEC for the U.S. session. Because these markets open at different times and the ORB setups are not the same, the trades between them are also low-correlated.

Recommended account size is at least 1,000 EUR (or equivalent) and leverage 1:200 or higher, so the account can hold several positions at once during the opening windows without margin problems.

Goal: combine gold intraday edges with index opening breakouts to get more trading opportunities while keeping strategy overlap low.