Jorge Dominguez Martinez

XAUUSD and ORB Strategies

Jorge Dominguez Martinez
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
28
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
20 (71.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (28.57%)
En iyi işlem:
19.50 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-9.91 EUR
Brüt kâr:
137.70 EUR (100 172 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-45.27 EUR (23 415 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (18.22 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
48.74 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.45
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
27
Ort. tutma süresi:
46 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
4.71
Alış işlemleri:
9 (32.14%)
Satış işlemleri:
19 (67.86%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.04
Beklenen getiri:
3.30 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
6.89 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-5.66 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-19.45 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-19.45 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
7.39%
Algo alım-satım:
67%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.03 EUR
Maksimum:
19.63 EUR (1.53%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GER40 8
XAUUSD+ 7
SP500 6
NAS100 5
DJ30 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GER40 38
XAUUSD+ 21
SP500 10
NAS100 24
DJ30 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GER40 33K
XAUUSD+ 2.2K
SP500 4.5K
NAS100 24K
DJ30 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.50 EUR
En kötü işlem: -10 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +18.22 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -19.45 EUR

This signal runs a mixed portfolio of intraday strategies designed to reduce internal correlation and smooth the equity curve.

On the one hand, it trades several independent systems on XAUUSD. These gold strategies use different time windows and logic, so they are little or not correlated with each other. On the other hand, the account also runs a group of ORB (Opening Range Breakout) strategies that only trade in the first minutes after the cash open of the main indices: DE40 (Germany), and later US30, US500 and USTEC for the U.S. session. Because these markets open at different times and the ORB setups are not the same, the trades between them are also low-correlated.

Recommended account size is at least 1,000 EUR (or equivalent) and leverage 1:200 or higher, so the account can hold several positions at once during the opening windows without margin problems.

Goal: combine gold intraday edges with index opening breakouts to get more trading opportunities while keeping strategy overlap low.

İnceleme yok
2025.11.07 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
