Jorge Dominguez Martinez

XAUUSD and ORB Strategies

0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
20 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
8 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
19.50 EUR
Worst Trade:
-9.91 EUR
Profitto lordo:
137.70 EUR (100 172 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-45.27 EUR (23 415 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (18.22 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
48.74 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
46 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.71
Long Trade:
9 (32.14%)
Short Trade:
19 (67.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.04
Profitto previsto:
3.30 EUR
Profitto medio:
6.89 EUR
Perdita media:
-5.66 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-19.45 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-19.45 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
7.39%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.03 EUR
Massimale:
19.63 EUR (1.53%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GER40 8
XAUUSD+ 7
SP500 6
NAS100 5
DJ30 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GER40 38
XAUUSD+ 21
SP500 10
NAS100 24
DJ30 13
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GER40 33K
XAUUSD+ 2.2K
SP500 4.5K
NAS100 24K
DJ30 13K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.50 EUR
Worst Trade: -10 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.22 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -19.45 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

This signal runs a mixed portfolio of intraday strategies designed to reduce internal correlation and smooth the equity curve.

On the one hand, it trades several independent systems on XAUUSD. These gold strategies use different time windows and logic, so they are little or not correlated with each other. On the other hand, the account also runs a group of ORB (Opening Range Breakout) strategies that only trade in the first minutes after the cash open of the main indices: DE40 (Germany), and later US30, US500 and USTEC for the U.S. session. Because these markets open at different times and the ORB setups are not the same, the trades between them are also low-correlated.

Recommended account size is at least 1,000 EUR (or equivalent) and leverage 1:200 or higher, so the account can hold several positions at once during the opening windows without margin problems.

Goal: combine gold intraday edges with index opening breakouts to get more trading opportunities while keeping strategy overlap low.

2025.11.07 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
