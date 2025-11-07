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Jorge Dominguez Martinez

XAUUSD and ORB Strategies

Jorge Dominguez Martinez
Jorge Dominguez Martinez

Jorge Dominguez Martinez

0 отзывов
Надежность
41 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 35 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 118%
VantageMarkets-Live 10
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
2 447
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 549 (63.30%)
Убыточных трейдов:
898 (36.70%)
Лучший трейд:
127.67 EUR
Худший трейд:
-170.23 EUR
Общая прибыль:
14 346.63 EUR (4 119 202 pips)
Общий убыток:
-10 431.34 EUR (4 042 650 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
86 (119.47 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
883.14 EUR (23)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
63.45%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.63%
Последний трейд:
44 минуты
Трейдов в неделю:
124
Ср. время удержания:
14 часов
Фактор восстановления:
3.54
Длинных трейдов:
1 212 (49.53%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 235 (50.47%)
Профит фактор:
1.38
Мат. ожидание:
1.60 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
9.26 EUR
Средний убыток:
-11.62 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
17 (-394.56 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-394.56 EUR (17)
Прирост в месяц:
8.25%
Годовой прогноз:
100.07%
Алготрейдинг:
88%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
109.80 EUR
Максимальная:
1 105.21 EUR (25.45%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
13.47% (663.91 EUR)
По эквити:
5.08% (216.83 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 924
SP500 285
NAS100 212
DJ30 204
GER40 202
GBPAUD+ 98
GBPNZD+ 74
AUDCAD+ 70
EURAUD+ 63
CHFJPY+ 30
EURJPY+ 28
EURCAD+ 28
AUDUSD+ 23
USDCHF+ 22
NZDJPY+ 19
NZDUSD+ 16
AUDNZD+ 16
AUDJPY+ 16
SGDJPY+ 14
NZDCAD+ 13
GBPCAD+ 12
CADJPY+ 12
NZDCHF+ 10
GBPSGD+ 10
AUDCHF+ 9
USDJPY+ 9
EURNZD+ 7
USDSGD+ 7
AUDSGD+ 7
GBPUSD+ 2
USDCAD+ 2
EURUSD+ 1
CADCHF+ 1
GBPJPY+ 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 4K
SP500 -112
NAS100 -35
DJ30 -251
GER40 -90
GBPAUD+ 197
GBPNZD+ 47
AUDCAD+ 137
EURAUD+ 302
CHFJPY+ -22
EURJPY+ 29
EURCAD+ 15
AUDUSD+ 113
USDCHF+ 15
NZDJPY+ -19
NZDUSD+ 11
AUDNZD+ 7
AUDJPY+ 25
SGDJPY+ 14
NZDCAD+ 7
GBPCAD+ 14
CADJPY+ 19
NZDCHF+ 10
GBPSGD+ 4
AUDCHF+ 8
USDJPY+ 17
EURNZD+ 10
USDSGD+ 6
AUDSGD+ 2
GBPUSD+ 3
USDCAD+ 2
EURUSD+ 2
CADCHF+ -2
GBPJPY+ 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 369K
SP500 -31K
NAS100 -26K
DJ30 -245K
GER40 -45K
GBPAUD+ 5.3K
GBPNZD+ 9.3K
AUDCAD+ 3.2K
EURAUD+ 5.1K
CHFJPY+ -3.3K
EURJPY+ 6.3K
EURCAD+ 2.5K
AUDUSD+ 1.5K
USDCHF+ 1.6K
NZDJPY+ -1.9K
NZDUSD+ 1.2K
AUDNZD+ 1.4K
AUDJPY+ 4.2K
SGDJPY+ 2.4K
NZDCAD+ 1.1K
GBPCAD+ 2.1K
CADJPY+ 3.1K
NZDCHF+ 1K
GBPSGD+ 687
AUDCHF+ 921
USDJPY+ 2.8K
EURNZD+ 1.9K
USDSGD+ 574
AUDSGD+ 708
GBPUSD+ 327
USDCAD+ 242
EURUSD+ 161
CADCHF+ 224
GBPJPY+ 353
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +127.67 EUR
Худший трейд: -170 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 23
Макс. серия проигрышей: 17
Макс. прибыль в серии: +119.47 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -394.56 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageMarkets-Live 10" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
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This signal runs a mixed portfolio of intraday strategies designed to reduce internal correlation and smooth the equity curve.

Take into account that the signal is on Vantage Markets broker, so using an account of this broker is the best way to copy the signal, as the instruments has the same name.

On the one hand, it trades several independent systems on XAUUSD. These gold strategies use different time windows and logic, so they are little or not correlated with each other. On the other hand, the account also runs a group of ORB (Opening Range Breakout) strategies that only trade in the first minutes after the cash open of the main indices: DE40 (Germany), and later US30, US500 and USTEC for the U.S. session. Because these markets open at different times and the ORB setups are not the same, the trades between them are also low-correlated.

Recommended account size is at least 1.500 EUR (or equivalent) and leverage 1:200 or higher, so the account can hold several positions at once during the opening windows without margin problems.

Goal: combine gold intraday edges with index opening breakouts to get more trading opportunities while keeping strategy overlap low.

Нет отзывов
2026.04.16 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.73% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.23 00:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.19 00:47
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.18 12:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.16 00:33
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 138 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.11 22:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.11 14:00
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.51% of days out of 133 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.27 01:49
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 14:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 03:46
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
XAUUSD and ORB Strategies
35 USD в месяц
118%
0
0
USD
8.6K
EUR
41
88%
2 447
63%
63%
1.37
1.60
EUR
13%
1:500
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