Jorge Dominguez Martinez

XAUUSD and ORB Strategies

Jorge Dominguez Martinez
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
28
Bénéfice trades:
20 (71.42%)
Perte trades:
8 (28.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.50 EUR
Pire transaction:
-9.91 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
137.70 EUR (100 172 pips)
Perte brute:
-45.27 EUR (23 415 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (18.22 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
48.74 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.45
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
27
Temps de détention moyen:
46 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
4.71
Longs trades:
9 (32.14%)
Courts trades:
19 (67.86%)
Facteur de profit:
3.04
Rendement attendu:
3.30 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
6.89 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-5.66 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-19.45 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-19.45 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.39%
Algo trading:
67%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
19.63 EUR (1.53%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GER40 8
XAUUSD+ 7
SP500 6
NAS100 5
DJ30 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GER40 38
XAUUSD+ 21
SP500 10
NAS100 24
DJ30 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GER40 33K
XAUUSD+ 2.2K
SP500 4.5K
NAS100 24K
DJ30 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.50 EUR
Pire transaction: -10 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +18.22 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -19.45 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This signal runs a mixed portfolio of intraday strategies designed to reduce internal correlation and smooth the equity curve.

On the one hand, it trades several independent systems on XAUUSD. These gold strategies use different time windows and logic, so they are little or not correlated with each other. On the other hand, the account also runs a group of ORB (Opening Range Breakout) strategies that only trade in the first minutes after the cash open of the main indices: DE40 (Germany), and later US30, US500 and USTEC for the U.S. session. Because these markets open at different times and the ORB setups are not the same, the trades between them are also low-correlated.

Recommended account size is at least 1,000 EUR (or equivalent) and leverage 1:200 or higher, so the account can hold several positions at once during the opening windows without margin problems.

Goal: combine gold intraday edges with index opening breakouts to get more trading opportunities while keeping strategy overlap low.

Aucun avis
2025.11.07 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
