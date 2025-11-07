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Jorge Dominguez Martinez

XAUUSD and ORB Strategies

Jorge Dominguez Martinez
Jorge Dominguez Martinez

Jorge Dominguez Martinez

0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 115%
VantageMarkets-Live 10
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 423
Profit Trades:
1 526 (62.97%)
Loss Trades:
897 (37.02%)
Best trade:
127.67 EUR
Worst trade:
-170.23 EUR
Gross Profit:
14 226.92 EUR (4 104 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 428.71 EUR (4 042 500 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
86 (119.47 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
883.14 EUR (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
63.45%
Max deposit load:
5.63%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
114
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.44
Long Trades:
1 195 (49.32%)
Short Trades:
1 228 (50.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
1.57 EUR
Average Profit:
9.32 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.63 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-394.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-394.56 EUR (17)
Monthly growth:
6.77%
Annual Forecast:
82.09%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
109.80 EUR
Maximal:
1 105.21 EUR (25.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.47% (663.91 EUR)
By Equity:
5.08% (216.83 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 913
SP500 285
NAS100 212
DJ30 204
GER40 202
GBPAUD+ 98
GBPNZD+ 73
AUDCAD+ 69
EURAUD+ 63
CHFJPY+ 30
EURJPY+ 28
EURCAD+ 25
USDCHF+ 22
NZDJPY+ 18
AUDUSD+ 18
NZDUSD+ 16
AUDNZD+ 16
SGDJPY+ 14
AUDJPY+ 14
NZDCAD+ 13
GBPCAD+ 12
CADJPY+ 12
NZDCHF+ 10
GBPSGD+ 10
AUDCHF+ 9
USDJPY+ 9
EURNZD+ 7
USDSGD+ 7
AUDSGD+ 7
GBPUSD+ 2
USDCAD+ 2
EURUSD+ 1
CADCHF+ 1
GBPJPY+ 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.9K
SP500 -112
NAS100 -35
DJ30 -251
GER40 -90
GBPAUD+ 197
GBPNZD+ 47
AUDCAD+ 137
EURAUD+ 302
CHFJPY+ -22
EURJPY+ 29
EURCAD+ 14
USDCHF+ 15
NZDJPY+ -20
AUDUSD+ 111
NZDUSD+ 11
AUDNZD+ 7
SGDJPY+ 14
AUDJPY+ 23
NZDCAD+ 7
GBPCAD+ 14
CADJPY+ 19
NZDCHF+ 10
GBPSGD+ 4
AUDCHF+ 8
USDJPY+ 17
EURNZD+ 10
USDSGD+ 6
AUDSGD+ 2
GBPUSD+ 3
USDCAD+ 2
EURUSD+ 2
CADCHF+ -2
GBPJPY+ 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 356K
SP500 -31K
NAS100 -26K
DJ30 -245K
GER40 -45K
GBPAUD+ 5.3K
GBPNZD+ 9.2K
AUDCAD+ 3.2K
EURAUD+ 5.1K
CHFJPY+ -3.3K
EURJPY+ 6.3K
EURCAD+ 2.3K
USDCHF+ 1.6K
NZDJPY+ -2.1K
AUDUSD+ 1.3K
NZDUSD+ 1.2K
AUDNZD+ 1.4K
SGDJPY+ 2.4K
AUDJPY+ 3.9K
NZDCAD+ 1.1K
GBPCAD+ 2.1K
CADJPY+ 3.1K
NZDCHF+ 1K
GBPSGD+ 687
AUDCHF+ 921
USDJPY+ 2.8K
EURNZD+ 1.9K
USDSGD+ 574
AUDSGD+ 708
GBPUSD+ 327
USDCAD+ 242
EURUSD+ 161
CADCHF+ 224
GBPJPY+ 353
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +127.67 EUR
Worst trade: -170 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +119.47 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -394.56 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
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This signal runs a mixed portfolio of intraday strategies designed to reduce internal correlation and smooth the equity curve.

Take into account that the signal is on Vantage Markets broker, so using an account of this broker is the best way to copy the signal, as the instruments has the same name.

On the one hand, it trades several independent systems on XAUUSD. These gold strategies use different time windows and logic, so they are little or not correlated with each other. On the other hand, the account also runs a group of ORB (Opening Range Breakout) strategies that only trade in the first minutes after the cash open of the main indices: DE40 (Germany), and later US30, US500 and USTEC for the U.S. session. Because these markets open at different times and the ORB setups are not the same, the trades between them are also low-correlated.

Recommended account size is at least 1.500 EUR (or equivalent) and leverage 1:200 or higher, so the account can hold several positions at once during the opening windows without margin problems.

Goal: combine gold intraday edges with index opening breakouts to get more trading opportunities while keeping strategy overlap low.

No reviews
2026.04.16 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.73% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.23 00:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.19 00:47
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.18 12:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.16 00:33
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 138 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.11 22:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.11 14:00
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.51% of days out of 133 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.27 01:49
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 14:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 03:46
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD and ORB Strategies
35 USD per month
115%
0
0
USD
8.5K
EUR
41
88%
2 423
62%
63%
1.36
1.57
EUR
13%
1:500
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