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Jorge Dominguez Martinez

XAUUSD and ORB Strategies

Jorge Dominguez Martinez
Jorge Dominguez Martinez

Jorge Dominguez Martinez

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可靠性
41
1 / 5.7K USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2025 116%
VantageMarkets-Live 10
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
2 472
盈利交易:
1 567 (63.38%)
亏损交易:
905 (36.61%)
最好交易:
127.67 EUR
最差交易:
-170.23 EUR
毛利:
14 386.09 EUR (4 124 719 pips)
毛利亏损:
-10 543.28 EUR (4 055 443 pips)
最大连续赢利:
86 (119.47 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
883.14 EUR (23)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
64.45%
最大入金加载:
5.63%
最近交易:
16 几分钟前
每周交易:
108
平均持有时间:
14 小时
采收率:
3.48
长期交易:
1 227 (49.64%)
短期交易:
1 245 (50.36%)
利润因子:
1.36
预期回报:
1.55 EUR
平均利润:
9.18 EUR
平均损失:
-11.65 EUR
最大连续失误:
17 (-394.56 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-394.56 EUR (17)
每月增长:
4.31%
年度预测:
52.34%
算法交易:
88%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
109.80 EUR
最大值:
1 105.21 EUR (25.45%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.47% (663.91 EUR)
净值:
5.08% (216.83 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 933
SP500 285
NAS100 212
DJ30 204
GER40 202
GBPAUD+ 98
GBPNZD+ 82
AUDCAD+ 71
EURAUD+ 63
CHFJPY+ 30
EURCAD+ 29
EURJPY+ 28
AUDUSD+ 25
USDCHF+ 22
NZDJPY+ 19
NZDUSD+ 16
AUDNZD+ 16
AUDJPY+ 16
GBPCAD+ 15
SGDJPY+ 14
NZDCAD+ 14
CADJPY+ 12
NZDCHF+ 10
GBPSGD+ 10
AUDCHF+ 9
USDJPY+ 9
EURNZD+ 7
USDSGD+ 7
AUDSGD+ 7
GBPUSD+ 2
USDCAD+ 2
EURUSD+ 1
CADCHF+ 1
GBPJPY+ 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.9K
SP500 -112
NAS100 -35
DJ30 -251
GER40 -90
GBPAUD+ 197
GBPNZD+ 54
AUDCAD+ 138
EURAUD+ 302
CHFJPY+ -22
EURCAD+ 15
EURJPY+ 29
AUDUSD+ 114
USDCHF+ 15
NZDJPY+ -19
NZDUSD+ 11
AUDNZD+ 7
AUDJPY+ 25
GBPCAD+ 16
SGDJPY+ 14
NZDCAD+ 7
CADJPY+ 19
NZDCHF+ 10
GBPSGD+ 4
AUDCHF+ 8
USDJPY+ 17
EURNZD+ 10
USDSGD+ 6
AUDSGD+ 2
GBPUSD+ 3
USDCAD+ 2
EURUSD+ 2
CADCHF+ -2
GBPJPY+ 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD+ 360K
SP500 -31K
NAS100 -26K
DJ30 -245K
GER40 -45K
GBPAUD+ 5.3K
GBPNZD+ 11K
AUDCAD+ 3.3K
EURAUD+ 5.1K
CHFJPY+ -3.3K
EURCAD+ 2.6K
EURJPY+ 6.3K
AUDUSD+ 1.6K
USDCHF+ 1.6K
NZDJPY+ -1.9K
NZDUSD+ 1.2K
AUDNZD+ 1.4K
AUDJPY+ 4.2K
GBPCAD+ 2.4K
SGDJPY+ 2.4K
NZDCAD+ 1.2K
CADJPY+ 3.1K
NZDCHF+ 1K
GBPSGD+ 687
AUDCHF+ 921
USDJPY+ 2.8K
EURNZD+ 1.9K
USDSGD+ 574
AUDSGD+ 708
GBPUSD+ 327
USDCAD+ 242
EURUSD+ 161
CADCHF+ 224
GBPJPY+ 353
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +127.67 EUR
最差交易: -170 EUR
最大连续赢利: 23
最大连续失误: 17
最大连续盈利: +119.47 EUR
最大连续亏损: -394.56 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 10 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
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This signal runs a mixed portfolio of intraday strategies designed to reduce internal correlation and smooth the equity curve.

Take into account that the signal is on Vantage Markets broker, so using an account of this broker is the best way to copy the signal, as the instruments has the same name.

On the one hand, it trades several independent systems on XAUUSD. These gold strategies use different time windows and logic, so they are little or not correlated with each other. On the other hand, the account also runs a group of ORB (Opening Range Breakout) strategies that only trade in the first minutes after the cash open of the main indices: DE40 (Germany), and later US30, US500 and USTEC for the U.S. session. Because these markets open at different times and the ORB setups are not the same, the trades between them are also low-correlated.

Recommended account size is at least 1.500 EUR (or equivalent) and leverage 1:200 or higher, so the account can hold several positions at once during the opening windows without margin problems.

Goal: combine gold intraday edges with index opening breakouts to get more trading opportunities while keeping strategy overlap low.

没有评论
2026.04.16 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.73% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.23 00:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.19 00:47
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.18 12:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.16 00:33
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 138 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.11 22:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.11 14:00
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.51% of days out of 133 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.27 01:49
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 14:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 03:46
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 11:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.07 11:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
XAUUSD and ORB Strategies
每月35 USD
116%
1
5.7K
USD
8.5K
EUR
41
88%
2 472
63%
64%
1.36
1.55
EUR
13%
1:500
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