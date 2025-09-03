SinyallerBölümler
Ngoc Ha Le

TenPercent

Ngoc Ha Le
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
88
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
64 (72.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
24 (27.27%)
En iyi işlem:
25.70 USD
En kötü işlem:
-10.06 USD
Brüt kâr:
191.06 USD (92 358 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-67.79 USD (6 796 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (31.46 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
34.20 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.35
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.61%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.35%
En son işlem:
24 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
29
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.57
Alış işlemleri:
41 (46.59%)
Satış işlemleri:
47 (53.41%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.82
Beklenen getiri:
1.40 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.99 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-16.48 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-16.48 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
4.39%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
26.99 USD (1.72%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.04% (26.99 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.08% (108.19 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURJPY 14
EURCHF 12
AUDJPY 11
AUDCAD 10
GBPCHF 9
CHFJPY 9
EURGBP 7
AUDCHF 7
NZDJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURJPY 11
EURCHF 23
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 17
GBPCHF 15
CHFJPY 17
EURGBP 8
AUDCHF 7
NZDJPY 7
GBPJPY 6
BTCUSD 8
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURJPY 1.1K
EURCHF 932
AUDJPY 114
AUDCAD -51
GBPCHF 788
CHFJPY 2.4K
EURGBP 578
AUDCHF 534
NZDJPY 1K
GBPJPY 979
BTCUSD 77K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +25.70 USD
En kötü işlem: -10 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +31.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -16.48 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
The trading strategy of FXGrowth_EA is based on a proven algorithm, validated through extensive testing on numerous demo and real-money accounts. The core of the strategy for entering and exiting trades is built on a 6-step protection principle, including:

1. Risk calculation;

2. Calculation of the distance between orders;

3. Calculation of the number of orders and the volume of each order;

4. Cetermination of the trading mode;

5. Selection of trading instruments;

6. Stop-loss execution when necessary.

FXGrowth_EA operates fully automatically 24/7 without generating trading errors, performs well on non-USD instruments, and can handle up to 10 instruments simultaneously. Although FXGrowth_EA trades multiple instruments at once, it remains highly safe, never resulting in account blowouts or losses, as proven by real-world results.

The EA determines the number of orders and the volume of each order. Orders are automatically opened and closed when the conditions for entering and exiting trades are met.

Pairs: EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, AUDCAD

Vol: Minimum is 0.01


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 06:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 12:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
