SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / TenPercent
Ngoc Ha Le

TenPercent

Ngoc Ha Le
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
19 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 19%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
449
Gewinntrades:
304 (67.70%)
Verlusttrades:
145 (32.29%)
Bester Trade:
45.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-19.46 USD
Bruttoprofit:
826.75 USD (139 667 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-376.37 USD (32 469 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (31.46 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
52.31 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
99.61%
Max deposit load:
7.35%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
9.58
Long-Positionen:
216 (48.11%)
Short-Positionen:
233 (51.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.20
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.60 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-41.24 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-46.51 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.59%
Jahresprognose:
31.39%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
46.99 USD (2.49%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.56% (46.51 USD)
Kapital:
8.03% (236.21 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURGBP 52
EURCHF 51
NZDJPY 49
AUDCAD 46
AUDUSD 36
NZDCHF 36
GBPCHF 26
USDCHF 26
CHFJPY 24
AUDJPY 21
GBPUSD 18
NZDCAD 18
EURJPY 14
AUDCHF 11
GBPJPY 6
EURUSD 5
USDJPY 4
BTCUSD 2
EURAUD 2
EURNZD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 44
EURCHF 49
NZDJPY 3
AUDCAD 27
AUDUSD 35
NZDCHF 25
GBPCHF 8
USDCHF 24
CHFJPY 111
AUDJPY 23
GBPUSD 27
NZDCAD 11
EURJPY 11
AUDCHF 10
GBPJPY 14
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 5
BTCUSD 8
EURAUD 6
EURNZD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 1.4K
EURCHF 1.9K
NZDJPY -1.7K
AUDCAD 416
AUDUSD 2.2K
NZDCHF 1.1K
GBPCHF 474
USDCHF 692
CHFJPY 9.4K
AUDJPY 2.2K
GBPUSD -116
NZDCAD 888
EURJPY 1.1K
AUDCHF 729
GBPJPY 2.2K
EURUSD 162
USDJPY 669
BTCUSD 82K
EURAUD 920
EURNZD 858
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +45.14 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -19 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +31.46 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -41.24 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

FXGrowth2 – Automated Trading Strategy

FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control, with maximum account drawdown kept below 15%.

To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs, derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY. Only when a currency pair meets our predefined performance and risk criteria do we proceed to optimize the system parameters specifically for that instrument.

All backtest results are fully transparent and verifiable. Users can independently review and validate the historical performance by downloading and testing FXGrowth2 themselves.

FXGrowth2 is designed with a strong focus on risk-adjusted performance, rather than aggressive profit chasing, making it suitable for traders who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability.

Note: Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk.

Usage Guidelines

  • The minimum recommended account balance is USD 1,000; however, for more stable performance, an account balance of USD 2,000 or higher is strongly recommended.

  • The default operating timeframe is M5 (5-minute chart).

  • Although the currency pairs have already been optimized, users are advised to trade only the predefined portfolio listed in the EA’s Common Tab to ensure optimal performance and risk control.

Input Parameters Explanation

Auto Spread Limit
Set to true to prevent trade entries during periods of excessively widened spreads.
Set to false to allow the EA to open trades regardless of spread conditions.

Max Risk
It is recommended to keep this setting on Auto (pre-optimized).
Alternatively, users may increase or decrease this value according to their desired risk and return profile. Higher values may increase potential returns but will also increase account drawdown.

Initial Volume
It is recommended to keep this setting on Auto.
Manually increasing the initial lot size will proportionally increase account drawdown.

Max Quantity
The Auto setting is optimized in accordance with the selected Max Risk level.
Users may also set this value manually. Increasing the maximum number of positions will directly increase account drawdown.

Stop Loss Mode
Select Do Not Apply, or apply stop loss control by Symbol, Account, or Both, depending on the preferred risk management approach.

Stop Loss
Defines the stop loss level according to the selected Stop Loss Mode.

Account Profit Target
Sets the automatic account-level profit target.

Close All When Target Profit Is Reached
Set to true to automatically close all open positions once the account profit target is reached.
If set to false, the trading status indicator will turn pink when the account profit target is reached, without automatically closing positions.

Additional Risk Notice

This EA may use position scaling techniques such as martingale or grid. These strategies can significantly increase drawdown and risk of account loss, especially during strong market trends.

This is the link to the EA of the strategy registered on the MQL5 Community:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151044?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.02 10:07 2025.12.02 10:07:31  

I will withdraw 300 USD profit today

2025.11.24 00:55 2025.11.24 00:55:31  

Hello eveyone, I was successfully upgraded version 10 yesterday in Market. You can find it as FXGrowth2 EA This version is optimized and do safety management well. The porfolio includes AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY. GBPUSD and GBPCHF.

2025.11.14 07:23 2025.11.14 07:23:48  

Recently I tried to upload the version 10 of FXGrowth2 EA but it failed to validate all the times. I really do not understand why? The codes are remained almost the same, I just upgrade some auto settings for volume profiles and optimzed auto segment quantity. I do not know why they always validate XAUUSD D1 and EURUSD H1, meanwhiles my EA does not trade those symbols? Kindly help if you are experienced this situation!

2025.11.13 03:42 2025.11.13 03:42:36  

I made some very important upgrades in FXGrowth2 EA. The safety management has been improved significantly. You can find FXGrowth2 EA in the Market. Thank you for watching!

2025.10.29 11:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 15:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 06:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 12:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
TenPercent
30 USD pro Monat
19%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
19
97%
449
67%
100%
2.19
1.00
USD
8%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.