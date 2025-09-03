信号部分
Ngoc Ha Le

TenPercent

Ngoc Ha Le
0条评论
可靠性
19
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 19%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
444
盈利交易:
300 (67.56%)
亏损交易:
144 (32.43%)
最好交易:
45.14 USD
最差交易:
-19.46 USD
毛利:
820.91 USD (138 836 pips)
毛利亏损:
-376.04 USD (32 424 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (31.46 USD)
最大连续盈利:
52.31 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
99.61%
最大入金加载:
7.35%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
9.47
长期交易:
215 (48.42%)
短期交易:
229 (51.58%)
利润因子:
2.18
预期回报:
1.00 USD
平均利润:
2.74 USD
平均损失:
-2.61 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-41.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-46.51 USD (3)
每月增长:
2.56%
年度预测:
31.03%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
46.99 USD (2.49%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.56% (46.51 USD)
净值:
8.03% (236.21 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURGBP 52
EURCHF 51
NZDJPY 49
AUDCAD 44
AUDUSD 36
NZDCHF 36
USDCHF 26
GBPCHF 25
CHFJPY 24
AUDJPY 21
NZDCAD 18
GBPUSD 17
EURJPY 14
AUDCHF 11
GBPJPY 6
EURUSD 5
USDJPY 4
BTCUSD 2
EURAUD 2
EURNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURGBP 44
EURCHF 49
NZDJPY 3
AUDCAD 27
AUDUSD 35
NZDCHF 25
USDCHF 24
GBPCHF 7
CHFJPY 111
AUDJPY 23
NZDCAD 11
GBPUSD 25
EURJPY 11
AUDCHF 10
GBPJPY 14
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 5
BTCUSD 8
EURAUD 6
EURNZD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURGBP 1.4K
EURCHF 1.9K
NZDJPY -1.7K
AUDCAD 420
AUDUSD 2.2K
NZDCHF 1.1K
USDCHF 692
GBPCHF 365
CHFJPY 9.4K
AUDJPY 2.2K
NZDCAD 888
GBPUSD -364
EURJPY 1.1K
AUDCHF 729
GBPJPY 2.2K
EURUSD 162
USDJPY 669
BTCUSD 82K
EURAUD 920
EURNZD 425
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +45.14 USD
最差交易: -19 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +31.46 USD
最大连续亏损: -41.24 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
FXGrowth2 – Automated Trading Strategy

FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control, with maximum account drawdown kept below 15%.

To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs, derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY. Only when a currency pair meets our predefined performance and risk criteria do we proceed to optimize the system parameters specifically for that instrument.

All backtest results are fully transparent and verifiable. Users can independently review and validate the historical performance by downloading and testing FXGrowth2 themselves.

FXGrowth2 is designed with a strong focus on risk-adjusted performance, rather than aggressive profit chasing, making it suitable for traders who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability.

Note: Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk.

Usage Guidelines

  • The minimum recommended account balance is USD 1,000; however, for more stable performance, an account balance of USD 2,000 or higher is strongly recommended.

  • The default operating timeframe is M5 (5-minute chart).

  • Although the currency pairs have already been optimized, users are advised to trade only the predefined portfolio listed in the EA’s Common Tab to ensure optimal performance and risk control.

Input Parameters Explanation

Auto Spread Limit
Set to true to prevent trade entries during periods of excessively widened spreads.
Set to false to allow the EA to open trades regardless of spread conditions.

Max Risk
It is recommended to keep this setting on Auto (pre-optimized).
Alternatively, users may increase or decrease this value according to their desired risk and return profile. Higher values may increase potential returns but will also increase account drawdown.

Initial Volume
It is recommended to keep this setting on Auto.
Manually increasing the initial lot size will proportionally increase account drawdown.

Max Quantity
The Auto setting is optimized in accordance with the selected Max Risk level.
Users may also set this value manually. Increasing the maximum number of positions will directly increase account drawdown.

Stop Loss Mode
Select Do Not Apply, or apply stop loss control by Symbol, Account, or Both, depending on the preferred risk management approach.

Stop Loss
Defines the stop loss level according to the selected Stop Loss Mode.

Account Profit Target
Sets the automatic account-level profit target.

Close All When Target Profit Is Reached
Set to true to automatically close all open positions once the account profit target is reached.
If set to false, the trading status indicator will turn pink when the account profit target is reached, without automatically closing positions.

Additional Risk Notice

This EA may use position scaling techniques such as martingale or grid. These strategies can significantly increase drawdown and risk of account loss, especially during strong market trends.

This is the link to the EA of the strategy registered on the MQL5 Community:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151044?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


没有评论
2025.12.02 10:07 2025.12.02 10:07:31  

I will withdraw 300 USD profit today

2025.11.24 00:55 2025.11.24 00:55:31  

Hello eveyone, I was successfully upgraded version 10 yesterday in Market. You can find it as FXGrowth2 EA This version is optimized and do safety management well. The porfolio includes AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY. GBPUSD and GBPCHF.

2025.11.14 07:23 2025.11.14 07:23:48  

Recently I tried to upload the version 10 of FXGrowth2 EA but it failed to validate all the times. I really do not understand why? The codes are remained almost the same, I just upgrade some auto settings for volume profiles and optimzed auto segment quantity. I do not know why they always validate XAUUSD D1 and EURUSD H1, meanwhiles my EA does not trade those symbols? Kindly help if you are experienced this situation!

2025.11.13 03:42 2025.11.13 03:42:36  

I made some very important upgrades in FXGrowth2 EA. The safety management has been improved significantly. You can find FXGrowth2 EA in the Market. Thank you for watching!

信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
TenPercent
每月30 USD
19%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
19
97%
444
67%
100%
2.18
1.00
USD
8%
1:200
