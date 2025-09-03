SignauxSections
Ngoc Ha Le

TenPercent

Ngoc Ha Le
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 6%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
87
Bénéfice trades:
63 (72.41%)
Perte trades:
24 (27.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
25.70 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.06 USD
Bénéfice brut:
189.78 USD (92 167 pips)
Perte brute:
-67.79 USD (6 796 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (31.46 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
34.20 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.35
Activité de trading:
98.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.35%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.52
Longs trades:
40 (45.98%)
Courts trades:
47 (54.02%)
Facteur de profit:
2.80
Rendement attendu:
1.40 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.01 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.82 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-16.48 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-16.48 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.34%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
26.99 USD (1.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.04% (26.99 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.08% (108.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURJPY 14
EURCHF 12
AUDJPY 10
AUDCAD 10
GBPCHF 9
CHFJPY 9
EURGBP 7
AUDCHF 7
NZDJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 11
EURCHF 23
AUDJPY 0
AUDCAD 17
GBPCHF 15
CHFJPY 17
EURGBP 8
AUDCHF 7
NZDJPY 7
GBPJPY 6
BTCUSD 8
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 1.1K
EURCHF 932
AUDJPY -77
AUDCAD -51
GBPCHF 788
CHFJPY 2.4K
EURGBP 578
AUDCHF 534
NZDJPY 1K
GBPJPY 979
BTCUSD 77K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +25.70 USD
Pire transaction: -10 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +31.46 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -16.48 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

The trading strategy of FXGrowth_EA is based on a proven algorithm, validated through extensive testing on numerous demo and real-money accounts. The core of the strategy for entering and exiting trades is built on a 6-step protection principle, including:

1. Risk calculation;

2. Calculation of the distance between orders;

3. Calculation of the number of orders and the volume of each order;

4. Cetermination of the trading mode;

5. Selection of trading instruments;

6. Stop-loss execution when necessary.

FXGrowth_EA operates fully automatically 24/7 without generating trading errors, performs well on non-USD instruments, and can handle up to 10 instruments simultaneously. Although FXGrowth_EA trades multiple instruments at once, it remains highly safe, never resulting in account blowouts or losses, as proven by real-world results.

The EA determines the number of orders and the volume of each order. Orders are automatically opened and closed when the conditions for entering and exiting trades are met.

Pairs: EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, AUDCAD

Vol: Minimum is 0.01


2025.09.26 06:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 12:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
