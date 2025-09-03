- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|14
|EURCHF
|12
|AUDJPY
|10
|AUDCAD
|10
|GBPCHF
|9
|CHFJPY
|9
|EURGBP
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|NZDJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|3
|BTCUSD
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|11
|EURCHF
|23
|AUDJPY
|0
|AUDCAD
|17
|GBPCHF
|15
|CHFJPY
|17
|EURGBP
|8
|AUDCHF
|7
|NZDJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|6
|BTCUSD
|8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|EURCHF
|932
|AUDJPY
|-77
|AUDCAD
|-51
|GBPCHF
|788
|CHFJPY
|2.4K
|EURGBP
|578
|AUDCHF
|534
|NZDJPY
|1K
|GBPJPY
|979
|BTCUSD
|77K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
The trading strategy of FXGrowth_EA is based on a proven algorithm, validated through extensive testing on numerous demo and real-money accounts. The core of the strategy for entering and exiting trades is built on a 6-step protection principle, including:
1. Risk calculation;
2. Calculation of the distance between orders;
3. Calculation of the number of orders and the volume of each order;
4. Cetermination of the trading mode;
5. Selection of trading instruments;
6. Stop-loss execution when necessary.
FXGrowth_EA operates fully automatically 24/7 without generating trading errors, performs well on non-USD instruments, and can handle up to 10 instruments simultaneously. Although FXGrowth_EA trades multiple instruments at once, it remains highly safe, never resulting in account blowouts or losses, as proven by real-world results.
The EA determines the number of orders and the volume of each order. Orders are automatically opened and closed when the conditions for entering and exiting trades are met.
Pairs: EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, AUDCAD
Vol: Minimum is 0.01
