Ngoc Ha Le

TenPercent

Ngoc Ha Le
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
88
Profit Trade:
64 (72.72%)
Loss Trade:
24 (27.27%)
Best Trade:
25.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.06 USD
Profitto lordo:
191.06 USD (92 358 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-67.79 USD (6 796 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (31.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
34.20 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
98.61%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.35%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.57
Long Trade:
41 (46.59%)
Short Trade:
47 (53.41%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.82
Profitto previsto:
1.40 USD
Profitto medio:
2.99 USD
Perdita media:
-2.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-16.48 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-16.48 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
4.39%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
26.99 USD (1.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.04% (26.99 USD)
Per equità:
4.08% (108.19 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURJPY 14
EURCHF 12
AUDJPY 11
AUDCAD 10
GBPCHF 9
CHFJPY 9
EURGBP 7
AUDCHF 7
NZDJPY 5
GBPJPY 3
BTCUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURJPY 11
EURCHF 23
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 17
GBPCHF 15
CHFJPY 17
EURGBP 8
AUDCHF 7
NZDJPY 7
GBPJPY 6
BTCUSD 8
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURJPY 1.1K
EURCHF 932
AUDJPY 114
AUDCAD -51
GBPCHF 788
CHFJPY 2.4K
EURGBP 578
AUDCHF 534
NZDJPY 1K
GBPJPY 979
BTCUSD 77K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +25.70 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -16.48 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
The trading strategy of FXGrowth_EA is based on a proven algorithm, validated through extensive testing on numerous demo and real-money accounts. The core of the strategy for entering and exiting trades is built on a 6-step protection principle, including:

1. Risk calculation;

2. Calculation of the distance between orders;

3. Calculation of the number of orders and the volume of each order;

4. Cetermination of the trading mode;

5. Selection of trading instruments;

6. Stop-loss execution when necessary.

FXGrowth_EA operates fully automatically 24/7 without generating trading errors, performs well on non-USD instruments, and can handle up to 10 instruments simultaneously. Although FXGrowth_EA trades multiple instruments at once, it remains highly safe, never resulting in account blowouts or losses, as proven by real-world results.

The EA determines the number of orders and the volume of each order. Orders are automatically opened and closed when the conditions for entering and exiting trades are met.

Pairs: EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, AUDCAD

Vol: Minimum is 0.01


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 06:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 12:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
