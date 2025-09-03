The trading strategy of FXGrowth_EA is based on a proven algorithm, validated through extensive testing on numerous demo and real-money accounts. The core of the strategy for entering and exiting trades is built on a 6-step protection principle, including:

1. Risk calculation;

2. Calculation of the distance between orders;

3. Calculation of the number of orders and the volume of each order;

4. Cetermination of the trading mode;

5. Selection of trading instruments;

6. Stop-loss execution when necessary.

FXGrowth_EA operates fully automatically 24/7 without generating trading errors, performs well on non-USD instruments, and can handle up to 10 instruments simultaneously. Although FXGrowth_EA trades multiple instruments at once, it remains highly safe, never resulting in account blowouts or losses, as proven by real-world results.

The EA determines the number of orders and the volume of each order. Orders are automatically opened and closed when the conditions for entering and exiting trades are met.

Pairs: EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, AUDCAD

Vol: Minimum is 0.01



