Ngoc Ha Le

TenPercent

Ngoc Ha Le
0 리뷰
안정성
20
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 20%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
481
이익 거래:
327 (67.98%)
손실 거래:
154 (32.02%)
최고의 거래:
45.14 USD
최악의 거래:
-19.46 USD
총 수익:
862.99 USD (143 028 pips)
총 손실:
-388.17 USD (33 625 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (31.46 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
52.31 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
99.61%
최대 입금량:
7.35%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
35
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
10.10
롱(주식매수):
227 (47.19%)
숏(주식차입매도):
254 (52.81%)
수익 요인:
2.22
기대수익:
0.99 USD
평균 이익:
2.64 USD
평균 손실:
-2.52 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-41.24 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-46.51 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
3.20%
연간 예측:
38.81%
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
46.99 USD (2.49%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.56% (46.51 USD)
자본금별:
8.03% (236.21 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURGBP 52
EURCHF 51
AUDCAD 51
NZDJPY 49
AUDUSD 49
NZDCHF 36
GBPCHF 26
USDCHF 26
CHFJPY 24
NZDCAD 24
GBPUSD 22
AUDJPY 21
EURJPY 14
AUDCHF 11
GBPJPY 6
EURNZD 6
EURUSD 5
USDJPY 4
BTCUSD 2
EURAUD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURGBP 44
EURCHF 49
AUDCAD 29
NZDJPY 3
AUDUSD 40
NZDCHF 25
GBPCHF 8
USDCHF 24
CHFJPY 111
NZDCAD 14
GBPUSD 37
AUDJPY 23
EURJPY 11
AUDCHF 10
GBPJPY 14
EURNZD 9
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 5
BTCUSD 8
EURAUD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURGBP 1.4K
EURCHF 1.9K
AUDCAD 660
NZDJPY -1.7K
AUDUSD 2.2K
NZDCHF 1.1K
GBPCHF 474
USDCHF 692
CHFJPY 9.4K
NZDCAD 1.2K
GBPUSD 879
AUDJPY 2.2K
EURJPY 1.1K
AUDCHF 729
GBPJPY 2.2K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURUSD 162
USDJPY 669
BTCUSD 82K
EURAUD 920
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +45.14 USD
최악의 거래: -19 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +31.46 USD
연속 최대 손실: -41.24 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
FXGrowth2 – Automated Trading Strategy

FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control, with maximum account drawdown kept below 15%.

To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs, derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY. Only when a currency pair meets our predefined performance and risk criteria do we proceed to optimize the system parameters specifically for that instrument.

All backtest results are fully transparent and verifiable. Users can independently review and validate the historical performance by downloading and testing FXGrowth2 themselves.

FXGrowth2 is designed with a strong focus on risk-adjusted performance, rather than aggressive profit chasing, making it suitable for traders who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability.

Note: Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk.

Usage Guidelines

  • The minimum recommended account balance is USD 1,000; however, for more stable performance, an account balance of USD 2,000 or higher is strongly recommended.

  • The default operating timeframe is M5 (5-minute chart).

  • Although the currency pairs have already been optimized, users are advised to trade only the predefined portfolio listed in the EA’s Common Tab to ensure optimal performance and risk control.

Input Parameters Explanation

Auto Spread Limit
Set to true to prevent trade entries during periods of excessively widened spreads.
Set to false to allow the EA to open trades regardless of spread conditions.

Max Risk
It is recommended to keep this setting on Auto (pre-optimized).
Alternatively, users may increase or decrease this value according to their desired risk and return profile. Higher values may increase potential returns but will also increase account drawdown.

Initial Volume
It is recommended to keep this setting on Auto.
Manually increasing the initial lot size will proportionally increase account drawdown.

Max Quantity
The Auto setting is optimized in accordance with the selected Max Risk level.
Users may also set this value manually. Increasing the maximum number of positions will directly increase account drawdown.

Stop Loss Mode
Select Do Not Apply, or apply stop loss control by Symbol, Account, or Both, depending on the preferred risk management approach.

Stop Loss
Defines the stop loss level according to the selected Stop Loss Mode.

Account Profit Target
Sets the automatic account-level profit target.

Close All When Target Profit Is Reached
Set to true to automatically close all open positions once the account profit target is reached.
If set to false, the trading status indicator will turn pink when the account profit target is reached, without automatically closing positions.

Additional Risk Notice

This EA may use position scaling techniques such as martingale or grid. These strategies can significantly increase drawdown and risk of account loss, especially during strong market trends.

This is the link to the EA of the strategy registered on the MQL5 Community:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151044?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 22:56
No swaps are charged
2025.12.30 22:56
No swaps are charged
2025.12.30 09:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 10:07 2025.12.02 10:07:31  

I will withdraw 300 USD profit today

2025.11.24 00:55 2025.11.24 00:55:31  

Hello eveyone, I was successfully upgraded version 10 yesterday in Market. You can find it as FXGrowth2 EA This version is optimized and do safety management well. The porfolio includes AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY. GBPUSD and GBPCHF.

2025.11.14 07:23 2025.11.14 07:23:48  

Recently I tried to upload the version 10 of FXGrowth2 EA but it failed to validate all the times. I really do not understand why? The codes are remained almost the same, I just upgrade some auto settings for volume profiles and optimzed auto segment quantity. I do not know why they always validate XAUUSD D1 and EURUSD H1, meanwhiles my EA does not trade those symbols? Kindly help if you are experienced this situation!

2025.11.13 03:42 2025.11.13 03:42:36  

I made some very important upgrades in FXGrowth2 EA. The safety management has been improved significantly. You can find FXGrowth2 EA in the Market. Thank you for watching!

2025.10.29 11:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 15:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 06:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 12:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
TenPercent
월별 30 USD
20%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
20
97%
481
67%
100%
2.22
0.99
USD
8%
1:200
