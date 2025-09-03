シグナルセクション
TenPercent
Ngoc Ha Le

TenPercent

Ngoc Ha Le
レビュー0件
信頼性
19週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 19%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
446
利益トレード:
302 (67.71%)
損失トレード:
144 (32.29%)
ベストトレード:
45.14 USD
最悪のトレード:
-19.46 USD
総利益:
824.07 USD (139 193 pips)
総損失:
-376.04 USD (32 424 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (31.46 USD)
最大連続利益:
52.31 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
99.61%
最大入金額:
7.35%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
9.53
長いトレード:
215 (48.21%)
短いトレード:
231 (51.79%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.19
期待されたペイオフ:
1.00 USD
平均利益:
2.73 USD
平均損失:
-2.61 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-41.24 USD)
最大連続損失:
-46.51 USD (3)
月間成長:
2.47%
年間予想:
29.95%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
46.99 USD (2.49%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.56% (46.51 USD)
エクイティによる:
8.03% (236.21 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURGBP 52
EURCHF 51
NZDJPY 49
AUDCAD 44
AUDUSD 36
NZDCHF 36
GBPCHF 26
USDCHF 26
CHFJPY 24
AUDJPY 21
GBPUSD 18
NZDCAD 18
EURJPY 14
AUDCHF 11
GBPJPY 6
EURUSD 5
USDJPY 4
BTCUSD 2
EURAUD 2
EURNZD 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURGBP 44
EURCHF 49
NZDJPY 3
AUDCAD 27
AUDUSD 35
NZDCHF 25
GBPCHF 8
USDCHF 24
CHFJPY 111
AUDJPY 23
GBPUSD 27
NZDCAD 11
EURJPY 11
AUDCHF 10
GBPJPY 14
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 5
BTCUSD 8
EURAUD 6
EURNZD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURGBP 1.4K
EURCHF 1.9K
NZDJPY -1.7K
AUDCAD 420
AUDUSD 2.2K
NZDCHF 1.1K
GBPCHF 474
USDCHF 692
CHFJPY 9.4K
AUDJPY 2.2K
GBPUSD -116
NZDCAD 888
EURJPY 1.1K
AUDCHF 729
GBPJPY 2.2K
EURUSD 162
USDJPY 669
BTCUSD 82K
EURAUD 920
EURNZD 425
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +45.14 USD
最悪のトレード: -19 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +31.46 USD
最大連続損失: -41.24 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real31"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
FXGrowth2 – Automated Trading Strategy

FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control, with maximum account drawdown kept below 15%.

To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs, derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY. Only when a currency pair meets our predefined performance and risk criteria do we proceed to optimize the system parameters specifically for that instrument.

All backtest results are fully transparent and verifiable. Users can independently review and validate the historical performance by downloading and testing FXGrowth2 themselves.

FXGrowth2 is designed with a strong focus on risk-adjusted performance, rather than aggressive profit chasing, making it suitable for traders who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability.

Note: Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk.

Usage Guidelines

  • The minimum recommended account balance is USD 1,000; however, for more stable performance, an account balance of USD 2,000 or higher is strongly recommended.

  • The default operating timeframe is M5 (5-minute chart).

  • Although the currency pairs have already been optimized, users are advised to trade only the predefined portfolio listed in the EA’s Common Tab to ensure optimal performance and risk control.

Input Parameters Explanation

Auto Spread Limit
Set to true to prevent trade entries during periods of excessively widened spreads.
Set to false to allow the EA to open trades regardless of spread conditions.

Max Risk
It is recommended to keep this setting on Auto (pre-optimized).
Alternatively, users may increase or decrease this value according to their desired risk and return profile. Higher values may increase potential returns but will also increase account drawdown.

Initial Volume
It is recommended to keep this setting on Auto.
Manually increasing the initial lot size will proportionally increase account drawdown.

Max Quantity
The Auto setting is optimized in accordance with the selected Max Risk level.
Users may also set this value manually. Increasing the maximum number of positions will directly increase account drawdown.

Stop Loss Mode
Select Do Not Apply, or apply stop loss control by Symbol, Account, or Both, depending on the preferred risk management approach.

Stop Loss
Defines the stop loss level according to the selected Stop Loss Mode.

Account Profit Target
Sets the automatic account-level profit target.

Close All When Target Profit Is Reached
Set to true to automatically close all open positions once the account profit target is reached.
If set to false, the trading status indicator will turn pink when the account profit target is reached, without automatically closing positions.

Additional Risk Notice

This EA may use position scaling techniques such as martingale or grid. These strategies can significantly increase drawdown and risk of account loss, especially during strong market trends.

This is the link to the EA of the strategy registered on the MQL5 Community:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151044?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


レビューなし
2025.12.02 10:07 2025.12.02 10:07:31  

I will withdraw 300 USD profit today

2025.11.24 00:55 2025.11.24 00:55:31  

Hello eveyone, I was successfully upgraded version 10 yesterday in Market. You can find it as FXGrowth2 EA This version is optimized and do safety management well. The porfolio includes AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY. GBPUSD and GBPCHF.

2025.11.14 07:23 2025.11.14 07:23:48  

Recently I tried to upload the version 10 of FXGrowth2 EA but it failed to validate all the times. I really do not understand why? The codes are remained almost the same, I just upgrade some auto settings for volume profiles and optimzed auto segment quantity. I do not know why they always validate XAUUSD D1 and EURUSD H1, meanwhiles my EA does not trade those symbols? Kindly help if you are experienced this situation!

2025.11.13 03:42 2025.11.13 03:42:36  

I made some very important upgrades in FXGrowth2 EA. The safety management has been improved significantly. You can find FXGrowth2 EA in the Market. Thank you for watching!

2025.10.29 11:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 15:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 06:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 12:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
TenPercent
30 USD/月
19%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
19
97%
446
67%
100%
2.19
1.00
USD
8%
1:200
コピー

