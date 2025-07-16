SinyallerBölümler
Viktor Bobyk

BVMinvest

Viktor Bobyk
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
26 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 108%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
388
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
290 (74.74%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
98 (25.26%)
En iyi işlem:
120.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-53.07 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 495.57 USD (92 430 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-699.72 USD (55 600 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (37.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
269.51 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.46%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
17.26%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
3.56
Alış işlemleri:
192 (49.48%)
Satış işlemleri:
196 (50.52%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.14
Beklenen getiri:
2.05 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.16 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-223.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-223.77 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
11.87%
Yıllık tahmin:
144.03%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
175.31 USD
Maksimum:
223.77 USD (21.34%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
21.34% (223.77 USD)
Varlığa göre:
56.76% (581.82 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 280
GBPUSD 108
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 602
GBPUSD 194
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 21K
GBPUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +120.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +37.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -223.77 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Weltrade-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 1
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 6
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 137
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
USGVU-LiveAsia
0.00 × 1
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 106
Amega-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
Prosperity-Live
0.00 × 5
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 34
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 23
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 46
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
0.00 × 30
ICMCapital-LIVE2
0.00 × 3
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 20
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 16
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 195
USGVU-Live-Europe
0.00 × 1
RVForex-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
987 daha fazla...
This is a multi-currency indicator-based expert advisor designed for stable, fully automated trading without manual intervention. The robot analyzes the market using a combination of proven technical indicators across multiple timeframes (M15–H1), allowing it to accurately identify entry and exit points. It trades major currency pairs as well as gold. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques — only controlled, logic-based entries based on system signals. Risk management is implemented via dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and position sizing is calculated automatically based on account balance. The EA is capable of trading multiple instruments simultaneously while maintaining stability and keeping drawdowns low. Target monthly returns range from 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions. The advisor is suitable for both independent use and passive income through signal copying via CopyFX. Live trading results are available via the monitoring link, and support is available on Telegram: @BVMinvest.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 02:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 16:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 14:23
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
