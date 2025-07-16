SegnaliSezioni
Viktor Bobyk

BVMinvest

Viktor Bobyk
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 108%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
388
Profit Trade:
290 (74.74%)
Loss Trade:
98 (25.26%)
Best Trade:
120.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-53.07 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 495.57 USD (92 430 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-699.72 USD (55 600 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (37.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
269.51 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
97.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.26%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
3.56
Long Trade:
192 (49.48%)
Short Trade:
196 (50.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.14
Profitto previsto:
2.05 USD
Profitto medio:
5.16 USD
Perdita media:
-7.14 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-223.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-223.77 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
13.39%
Previsione annuale:
162.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
175.31 USD
Massimale:
223.77 USD (21.34%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.34% (223.77 USD)
Per equità:
56.76% (581.82 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 280
GBPUSD 108
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 602
GBPUSD 194
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 21K
GBPUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +120.00 USD
Worst Trade: -53 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +37.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -223.77 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 1
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 6
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 137
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
USGVU-LiveAsia
0.00 × 1
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 106
Amega-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
Prosperity-Live
0.00 × 5
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 34
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 23
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 46
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
0.00 × 30
ICMCapital-LIVE2
0.00 × 3
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 20
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 16
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 195
USGVU-Live-Europe
0.00 × 1
RVForex-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
987 più
This is a multi-currency indicator-based expert advisor designed for stable, fully automated trading without manual intervention. The robot analyzes the market using a combination of proven technical indicators across multiple timeframes (M15–H1), allowing it to accurately identify entry and exit points. It trades major currency pairs as well as gold. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques — only controlled, logic-based entries based on system signals. Risk management is implemented via dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and position sizing is calculated automatically based on account balance. The EA is capable of trading multiple instruments simultaneously while maintaining stability and keeping drawdowns low. Target monthly returns range from 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions. The advisor is suitable for both independent use and passive income through signal copying via CopyFX. Live trading results are available via the monitoring link, and support is available on Telegram: @BVMinvest.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 02:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 16:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 14:23
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.