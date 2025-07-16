- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|280
|GBPUSD
|108
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|602
|GBPUSD
|194
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|21K
|GBPUSD
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
CMCMarkets1-Canada
|0.00 × 1
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 6
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 137
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
USGVU-LiveAsia
|0.00 × 1
|
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 106
|
Amega-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Prosperity-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
LMAXMU-LIVE
|0.00 × 34
|
RVForex-Demo
|0.00 × 23
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 46
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMCapital-LIVE2
|0.00 × 3
|
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 20
|
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 195
|
USGVU-Live-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
RVForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
This is a multi-currency indicator-based expert advisor designed for stable, fully automated trading without manual intervention. The robot analyzes the market using a combination of proven technical indicators across multiple timeframes (M15–H1), allowing it to accurately identify entry and exit points. It trades major currency pairs as well as gold. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques — only controlled, logic-based entries based on system signals. Risk management is implemented via dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and position sizing is calculated automatically based on account balance. The EA is capable of trading multiple instruments simultaneously while maintaining stability and keeping drawdowns low. Target monthly returns range from 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions. The advisor is suitable for both independent use and passive income through signal copying via CopyFX. Live trading results are available via the monitoring link, and support is available on Telegram: @BVMinvest.
