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Viktor Bobyk

BVMinvest

Viktor Bobyk
Viktor Bobyk

Viktor Bobyk

0条评论
可靠性
72
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 309%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
918
盈利交易:
680 (74.07%)
亏损交易:
238 (25.93%)
最好交易:
120.00 USD
最差交易:
-53.07 USD
毛利:
3 357.89 USD (211 318 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 505.37 USD (114 538 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (84.38 USD)
最大连续盈利:
269.51 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
98.46%
最大入金加载:
17.26%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
8.28
长期交易:
463 (50.44%)
短期交易:
455 (49.56%)
利润因子:
2.23
预期回报:
2.02 USD
平均利润:
4.94 USD
平均损失:
-6.33 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-160.61 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-223.77 USD (7)
每月增长:
2.68%
年度预测:
32.50%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
175.31 USD
最大值:
223.77 USD (21.34%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
21.34% (223.77 USD)
净值:
56.76% (581.82 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 626
GBPUSD 292
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 591
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 53K
GBPUSD 45K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +120.00 USD
最差交易: -53 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +84.38 USD
最大连续亏损: -160.61 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Weltrade-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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ACYSecurities-Live
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0.00 × 46
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MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 106
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 12
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 34
IronFXBM-Real10
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0.00 × 2
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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 1
988 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This is a multi-currency indicator-based expert advisor designed for stable, fully automated trading without manual intervention. The robot analyzes the market using a combination of proven technical indicators across multiple timeframes (M15–H1), allowing it to accurately identify entry and exit points. It trades major currency pairs as well as gold. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques — only controlled, logic-based entries based on system signals. Risk management is implemented via dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and position sizing is calculated automatically based on account balance. The EA is capable of trading multiple instruments simultaneously while maintaining stability and keeping drawdowns low. Target monthly returns range from 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions. The advisor is suitable for both independent use and passive income through signal copying via CopyFX. Live trading results are available via the monitoring link, and support is available on Telegram: @BVMinvest.


没有评论
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 00:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 17:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 16:06
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 17:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 15:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 02:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 20:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 10:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 00:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 22:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 22:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 21:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
BVMinvest
每月50 USD
309%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
72
99%
918
74%
98%
2.23
2.02
USD
57%
1:500
复制

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