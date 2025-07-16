- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|626
|GBPUSD
|292
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|591
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|53K
|GBPUSD
|45K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Weltrade-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
CharterprimeAU-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.00 × 15
|
FxBrew-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 46
|
LandFX-Live2
|0.00 × 46
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
AUSMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 137
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 6
|
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 106
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
LMAXMU-LIVE
|0.00 × 34
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 2
|
USGVU-LiveAsia
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
Amega-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
This is a multi-currency indicator-based expert advisor designed for stable, fully automated trading without manual intervention. The robot analyzes the market using a combination of proven technical indicators across multiple timeframes (M15–H1), allowing it to accurately identify entry and exit points. It trades major currency pairs as well as gold. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques — only controlled, logic-based entries based on system signals. Risk management is implemented via dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and position sizing is calculated automatically based on account balance. The EA is capable of trading multiple instruments simultaneously while maintaining stability and keeping drawdowns low. Target monthly returns range from 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions. The advisor is suitable for both independent use and passive income through signal copying via CopyFX. Live trading results are available via the monitoring link, and support is available on Telegram: @BVMinvest.
USD
USD
USD