Viktor Bobyk

BVMinvest

Viktor Bobyk
0 avis
Fiabilité
26 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 108%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
388
Bénéfice trades:
290 (74.74%)
Perte trades:
98 (25.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
120.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-53.07 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 495.57 USD (92 430 pips)
Perte brute:
-699.72 USD (55 600 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (37.57 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
269.51 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
97.46%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.26%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
3.56
Longs trades:
192 (49.48%)
Courts trades:
196 (50.52%)
Facteur de profit:
2.14
Rendement attendu:
2.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.14 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-223.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-223.77 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.39%
Prévision annuelle:
162.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
175.31 USD
Maximal:
223.77 USD (21.34%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.34% (223.77 USD)
Par fonds propres:
56.76% (581.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 280
GBPUSD 108
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 602
GBPUSD 194
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 21K
GBPUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +120.00 USD
Pire transaction: -53 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +37.57 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -223.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 1
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 6
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 137
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
USGVU-LiveAsia
0.00 × 1
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 106
Amega-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
Prosperity-Live
0.00 × 5
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 34
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 23
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 46
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
0.00 × 30
ICMCapital-LIVE2
0.00 × 3
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 20
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 16
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 195
USGVU-Live-Europe
0.00 × 1
RVForex-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
987 plus...
This is a multi-currency indicator-based expert advisor designed for stable, fully automated trading without manual intervention. The robot analyzes the market using a combination of proven technical indicators across multiple timeframes (M15–H1), allowing it to accurately identify entry and exit points. It trades major currency pairs as well as gold. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques — only controlled, logic-based entries based on system signals. Risk management is implemented via dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and position sizing is calculated automatically based on account balance. The EA is capable of trading multiple instruments simultaneously while maintaining stability and keeping drawdowns low. Target monthly returns range from 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions. The advisor is suitable for both independent use and passive income through signal copying via CopyFX. Live trading results are available via the monitoring link, and support is available on Telegram: @BVMinvest.


Aucun avis
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 02:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 16:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 14:23
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
BVMinvest
50 USD par mois
108%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
26
99%
388
74%
97%
2.13
2.05
USD
57%
1:500
Copier

