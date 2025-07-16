- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|280
|GBPUSD
|108
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|602
|GBPUSD
|194
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|21K
|GBPUSD
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
CMCMarkets1-Canada
|0.00 × 1
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 6
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 137
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
USGVU-LiveAsia
|0.00 × 1
|
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 106
|
Amega-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Prosperity-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
LMAXMU-LIVE
|0.00 × 34
|
RVForex-Demo
|0.00 × 23
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 46
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMCapital-LIVE2
|0.00 × 3
|
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 20
|
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 195
|
USGVU-Live-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
RVForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
This is a multi-currency indicator-based expert advisor designed for stable, fully automated trading without manual intervention. The robot analyzes the market using a combination of proven technical indicators across multiple timeframes (M15–H1), allowing it to accurately identify entry and exit points. It trades major currency pairs as well as gold. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques — only controlled, logic-based entries based on system signals. Risk management is implemented via dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and position sizing is calculated automatically based on account balance. The EA is capable of trading multiple instruments simultaneously while maintaining stability and keeping drawdowns low. Target monthly returns range from 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions. The advisor is suitable for both independent use and passive income through signal copying via CopyFX. Live trading results are available via the monitoring link, and support is available on Telegram: @BVMinvest.
