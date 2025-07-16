- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|624
|GBPUSD
|292
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|591
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|53K
|GBPUSD
|45K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
CharterprimeAU-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.00 × 15
|
FxBrew-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 46
|
LandFX-Live2
|0.00 × 46
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
AUSMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 137
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
DIS-Real-01
|0.00 × 6
|
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 106
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
LMAXMU-LIVE
|0.00 × 34
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 2
|
USGVU-LiveAsia
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
Amega-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
This is a multi-currency indicator-based expert advisor designed for stable, fully automated trading without manual intervention. The robot analyzes the market using a combination of proven technical indicators across multiple timeframes (M15–H1), allowing it to accurately identify entry and exit points. It trades major currency pairs as well as gold. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques — only controlled, logic-based entries based on system signals. Risk management is implemented via dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and position sizing is calculated automatically based on account balance. The EA is capable of trading multiple instruments simultaneously while maintaining stability and keeping drawdowns low. Target monthly returns range from 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions. The advisor is suitable for both independent use and passive income through signal copying via CopyFX. Live trading results are available via the monitoring link, and support is available on Telegram: @BVMinvest.
USD
USD
USD