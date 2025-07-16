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Viktor Bobyk

BVMinvest

Viktor Bobyk
Viktor Bobyk

Viktor Bobyk

0 reviews
Reliability
71 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 308%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
916
Profit Trades:
679 (74.12%)
Loss Trades:
237 (25.87%)
Best trade:
120.00 USD
Worst trade:
-53.07 USD
Gross Profit:
3 353.64 USD (210 870 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 504.35 USD (114 468 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (84.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
269.51 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
98.46%
Max deposit load:
17.26%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
8.26
Long Trades:
463 (50.55%)
Short Trades:
453 (49.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.23
Expected Payoff:
2.02 USD
Average Profit:
4.94 USD
Average Loss:
-6.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-160.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-223.77 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.45%
Annual Forecast:
41.83%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
175.31 USD
Maximal:
223.77 USD (21.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.34% (223.77 USD)
By Equity:
56.76% (581.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 624
GBPUSD 292
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 591
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 53K
GBPUSD 45K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +120.00 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +84.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -160.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
0.00 × 2
CharterprimeAU-Live
0.00 × 17
IronFXBM-Real4
0.00 × 15
FxBrew-Live
0.00 × 2
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
0.00 × 2
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 27
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 46
LandFX-Live2
0.00 × 46
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 9
AUSMarkets-Live
0.00 × 20
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 137
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
DIS-Real-01
0.00 × 6
MAEXLimited-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 106
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 12
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 34
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 2
SageFx-Live
0.00 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 2
USGVU-LiveAsia
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
Amega-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
988 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This is a multi-currency indicator-based expert advisor designed for stable, fully automated trading without manual intervention. The robot analyzes the market using a combination of proven technical indicators across multiple timeframes (M15–H1), allowing it to accurately identify entry and exit points. It trades major currency pairs as well as gold. The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques — only controlled, logic-based entries based on system signals. Risk management is implemented via dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and position sizing is calculated automatically based on account balance. The EA is capable of trading multiple instruments simultaneously while maintaining stability and keeping drawdowns low. Target monthly returns range from 3% to 10%, depending on market conditions. The advisor is suitable for both independent use and passive income through signal copying via CopyFX. Live trading results are available via the monitoring link, and support is available on Telegram: @BVMinvest.


No reviews
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 00:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 18:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 17:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 16:06
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 17:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 15:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 02:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 01:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 20:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 10:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 00:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 23:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 22:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 22:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 21:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BVMinvest
50 USD per month
308%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
71
99%
916
74%
98%
2.22
2.02
USD
57%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.