Ihor Hut

MagicGW 1M 8528

Ihor Hut
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
1 / 3.8K USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 73%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
187
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
154 (82.35%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
33 (17.65%)
En iyi işlem:
38.38 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.99 USD
Brüt kâr:
650.60 USD (23 464 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-69.62 USD (4 046 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (42.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
135.98 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.49
Alım-satım etkinliği:
77.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.60%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
27
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
69.33
Alış işlemleri:
118 (63.10%)
Satış işlemleri:
69 (36.90%)
Kâr faktörü:
9.35
Beklenen getiri:
3.11 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.22 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-8.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8.37 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
22.61%
Yıllık tahmin:
274.30%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.02 USD
Maksimum:
8.38 USD (0.55%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.80% (8.50 USD)
Varlığa göre:
23.13% (244.87 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 133
EURCHF 34
AUDUSD 20
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 318
EURCHF 74
AUDUSD 189
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 13K
EURCHF 3.5K
AUDUSD 2.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +38.38 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +42.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -8.37 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.50 × 2
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.69 × 368
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.83 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 326
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
OANDA-Live-1
2.50 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.51 × 136
Coinexx-Live
2.64 × 28
FusionMarkets-Live
2.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.33 × 1525
Exness-MT5Real33
3.72 × 99
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real19
4.00 × 44
32 daha fazla...
Hi! You must have at least $1000 in your account for 0.01 lot. If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 30-40% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 30-40% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


İnceleme yok
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 08:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 06:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 17:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 19:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 10:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.09 17:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 14:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.29 17:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
