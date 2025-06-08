SinyallerBölümler
Letiks Business Engineering

Datrada

Letiks Business Engineering
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
26 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 55%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
828
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
335 (40.45%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
493 (59.54%)
En iyi işlem:
119.51 USD
En kötü işlem:
-58.22 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 529.36 USD (213 930 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 025.62 USD (202 797 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (224.48 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
232.56 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
94.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
101.55%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
18 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.10
Alış işlemleri:
427 (51.57%)
Satış işlemleri:
401 (48.43%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.10
Beklenen getiri:
0.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
16.51 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
15 (-157.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-197.51 USD (14)
Aylık büyüme:
20.46%
Yıllık tahmin:
248.24%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
126.81 USD
Maksimum:
460.00 USD (31.24%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
38.18% (460.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.78% (119.08 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY 284
USDJPY 234
GBPUSD 164
EURUSD 146
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY -81
USDJPY 74
GBPUSD 200
EURUSD 311
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY -5.7K
USDJPY 8.2K
GBPUSD 3.9K
EURUSD 4.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +119.51 USD
En kötü işlem: -58 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 14
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +224.48 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -157.71 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "LiteFinanceVC-Live-03" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageInternational-Live 8
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.86 × 678
VantageInternational-Live 20
6.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
10.74 × 203
This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions.

Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another trade is set for that pair in each day.

Each trade uses fixed stop losses, Take profits  and trailing stops for profit management. It also uses a fixed lot size based on the account size. 

for Risk Management, It uses Mark Douglas ranging technique to build a  predefined hedging technique for all market patterns. 

It uses drawdown distribution strategy for capital management by making use of portfolio management strategy.

It is best at EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY & GBPJPY pairs

Minimum capital required to copy all pairs is $2000. 

However, if you choose to try it out, you could use $200 to copy EURUSD ONLY.


İnceleme yok
2025.07.22 09:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 13:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 00:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.82% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Datrada
Ayda 30 USD
55%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
26
100%
828
40%
94%
1.10
0.61
USD
38%
1:100
