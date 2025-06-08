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Letiks Business Engineering

Datrada

Letiks Business Engineering
Letiks Business Engineering

Letiks Business Engineering

1 тема 1 комментарий
0 отзывов
Надежность
72 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 34%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
1:100
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 583
Прибыльных трейдов:
623 (39.35%)
Убыточных трейдов:
960 (60.64%)
Лучший трейд:
119.70 USD
Худший трейд:
-80.38 USD
Общая прибыль:
9 911.68 USD (384 258 pips)
Общий убыток:
-9 649.11 USD (387 500 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (224.48 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
232.56 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.02
Торговая активность:
94.71%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
101.55%
Последний трейд:
9 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
24 часа
Фактор восстановления:
0.37
Длинных трейдов:
806 (50.92%)
Коротких трейдов:
777 (49.08%)
Профит фактор:
1.03
Мат. ожидание:
0.17 USD
Средняя прибыль:
15.91 USD
Средний убыток:
-10.05 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
15 (-157.71 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-273.74 USD (9)
Прирост в месяц:
0.94%
Годовой прогноз:
11.41%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
126.81 USD
Максимальная:
716.78 USD (37.56%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
38.18% (460.00 USD)
По эквити:
13.78% (119.08 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDJPY 574
GBPUSD 438
EURUSD 287
GBPJPY 284
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDJPY 358
GBPUSD -323
EURUSD 308
GBPJPY -81
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDJPY 9.4K
GBPUSD -5.8K
EURUSD -1.2K
GBPJPY -5.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +119.70 USD
Худший трейд: -80 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 9
Макс. прибыль в серии: +224.48 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -157.71 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "LiteFinanceVC-Live-03" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageInternational-Live 8
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.86 × 678
VantageInternational-Live 20
6.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
10.74 × 203
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions.

Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another trade is set for that pair in each day.

Each trade uses fixed stop losses, Take profits  and trailing stops for profit management. It also uses a fixed lot size based on the account size. 

for Risk Management, It uses Mark Douglas ranging technique to build a  predefined hedging technique for all market patterns. 

It uses drawdown distribution strategy for capital management by making use of portfolio management strategy.

It is best at EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY & GBPJPY pairs

Minimum capital required to copy all pairs is $2000. 

However, if you choose to try it out, you could use $200 to copy EURUSD ONLY.


Нет отзывов
2025.07.22 09:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 13:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 00:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.82% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Datrada
30 USD в месяц
34%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
72
100%
1 583
39%
95%
1.02
0.17
USD
38%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.