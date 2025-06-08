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Letiks Business Engineering

Datrada

Letiks Business Engineering
Letiks Business Engineering

Letiks Business Engineering

1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 582
Profit Trades:
623 (39.38%)
Loss Trades:
959 (60.62%)
Best trade:
119.70 USD
Worst trade:
-80.38 USD
Gross Profit:
9 911.68 USD (384 258 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 645.85 USD (387 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (224.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
232.56 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
94.71%
Max deposit load:
101.55%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
805 (50.88%)
Short Trades:
777 (49.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
15.91 USD
Average Loss:
-10.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-157.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-273.74 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
4.09%
Annual Forecast:
49.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.81 USD
Maximal:
716.78 USD (37.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.18% (460.00 USD)
By Equity:
13.78% (119.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 574
GBPUSD 438
EURUSD 286
GBPJPY 284
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 358
GBPUSD -323
EURUSD 311
GBPJPY -81
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 9.4K
GBPUSD -5.8K
EURUSD -948
GBPJPY -5.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +119.70 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +224.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -157.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 8
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.86 × 678
VantageInternational-Live 20
6.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
10.74 × 203
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions.

Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another trade is set for that pair in each day.

Each trade uses fixed stop losses, Take profits  and trailing stops for profit management. It also uses a fixed lot size based on the account size. 

for Risk Management, It uses Mark Douglas ranging technique to build a  predefined hedging technique for all market patterns. 

It uses drawdown distribution strategy for capital management by making use of portfolio management strategy.

It is best at EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY & GBPJPY pairs

Minimum capital required to copy all pairs is $2000. 

However, if you choose to try it out, you could use $200 to copy EURUSD ONLY.


No reviews
2025.07.22 09:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 13:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 00:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.82% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Datrada
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
72
100%
1 582
39%
95%
1.02
0.17
USD
38%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.