0 avis
Fiabilité
26 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 55%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
828
Bénéfice trades:
335 (40.45%)
Perte trades:
493 (59.54%)
Meilleure transaction:
119.51 USD
Pire transaction:
-58.22 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 529.36 USD (213 930 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 025.62 USD (202 797 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (224.48 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
232.56 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
94.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.55%
Dernier trade:
24 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
18 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.10
Longs trades:
427 (51.57%)
Courts trades:
401 (48.43%)
Facteur de profit:
1.10
Rendement attendu:
0.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
16.51 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.19 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-157.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-197.51 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
21.16%
Prévision annuelle:
256.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
126.81 USD
Maximal:
460.00 USD (31.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
38.18% (460.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.78% (119.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 284
USDJPY 234
GBPUSD 164
EURUSD 146
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY -81
USDJPY 74
GBPUSD 200
EURUSD 311
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -5.7K
USDJPY 8.2K
GBPUSD 3.9K
EURUSD 4.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +119.51 USD
Pire transaction: -58 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +224.48 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -157.71 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinanceVC-Live-03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live 8
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.86 × 678
VantageInternational-Live 20
6.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
10.74 × 203
This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions.

Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another trade is set for that pair in each day.

Each trade uses fixed stop losses, Take profits  and trailing stops for profit management. It also uses a fixed lot size based on the account size. 

for Risk Management, It uses Mark Douglas ranging technique to build a  predefined hedging technique for all market patterns. 

It uses drawdown distribution strategy for capital management by making use of portfolio management strategy.

It is best at EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY & GBPJPY pairs

Minimum capital required to copy all pairs is $2000. 

However, if you choose to try it out, you could use $200 to copy EURUSD ONLY.


Aucun avis
2025.07.22 09:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 13:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 00:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.82% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Datrada
30 USD par mois
55%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
26
100%
828
40%
94%
1.10
0.61
USD
38%
1:100
Copier

