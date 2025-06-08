SegnaliSezioni
Datrada

Letiks Business Engineering
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 55%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
828
Profit Trade:
335 (40.45%)
Loss Trade:
493 (59.54%)
Best Trade:
119.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-58.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 529.36 USD (213 930 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 025.62 USD (202 797 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (224.48 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
232.56 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
94.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
101.55%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.10
Long Trade:
427 (51.57%)
Short Trade:
401 (48.43%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
0.61 USD
Profitto medio:
16.51 USD
Perdita media:
-10.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-157.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-197.51 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
21.16%
Previsione annuale:
256.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
126.81 USD
Massimale:
460.00 USD (31.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
38.18% (460.00 USD)
Per equità:
13.78% (119.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 284
USDJPY 234
GBPUSD 164
EURUSD 146
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY -81
USDJPY 74
GBPUSD 200
EURUSD 311
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY -5.7K
USDJPY 8.2K
GBPUSD 3.9K
EURUSD 4.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +119.51 USD
Worst Trade: -58 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +224.48 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -157.71 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinanceVC-Live-03" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live 8
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.86 × 678
VantageInternational-Live 20
6.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
10.74 × 203
This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions.

Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another trade is set for that pair in each day.

Each trade uses fixed stop losses, Take profits  and trailing stops for profit management. It also uses a fixed lot size based on the account size. 

for Risk Management, It uses Mark Douglas ranging technique to build a  predefined hedging technique for all market patterns. 

It uses drawdown distribution strategy for capital management by making use of portfolio management strategy.

It is best at EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY & GBPJPY pairs

Minimum capital required to copy all pairs is $2000. 

However, if you choose to try it out, you could use $200 to copy EURUSD ONLY.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.22 09:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 13:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.07 00:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.82% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Datrada
30USD al mese
55%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
26
100%
828
40%
94%
1.10
0.61
USD
38%
1:100
Copia

