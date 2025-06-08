This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions.

Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another trade is set for that pair in each day.

Each trade uses fixed stop losses, Take profits and trailing stops for profit management. It also uses a fixed lot size based on the account size.

for Risk Management, It uses Mark Douglas ranging technique to build a predefined hedging technique for all market patterns.

It uses drawdown distribution strategy for capital management by making use of portfolio management strategy.

It is best at EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY & GBPJPY pairs

Minimum capital required to copy all pairs is $2000.

However, if you choose to try it out, you could use $200 to copy EURUSD ONLY.



