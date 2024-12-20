- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|756
|US500
|183
|USDJPY
|156
|XAUUSD
|148
|JP225
|42
|ETHUSD
|38
|DE30
|35
|BTCJPY
|14
|USTEC
|13
|USOIL
|3
|DXY
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|BTCUSD
|102K
|US500
|-2.5K
|USDJPY
|16K
|XAUUSD
|14K
|JP225
|3.3K
|ETHUSD
|122
|DE30
|6.1K
|BTCJPY
|7.4K
|USTEC
|4.9K
|USOIL
|-693
|DXY
|183
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|BTCUSD
|41M
|US500
|-804K
|USDJPY
|9.2K
|XAUUSD
|1.1M
|JP225
|151K
|ETHUSD
|-6.3K
|DE30
|90K
|BTCJPY
|2.6M
|USTEC
|211K
|USOIL
|-3K
|DXY
|0
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 39
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 102
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.43 × 382
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.45 × 902
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.29 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|2.50 × 258
It trade by global macro analysys.
Read fundamental news, economic news, FOMC member speach, etc.
signal price is dynamic pricing.
There are always risks in trading.
My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.
If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing
