Eta Nakajima

BTC trade with small equity

Eta Nakajima
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
100 hafta
1 / 19K USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 6 449%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 391
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
883 (63.47%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
508 (36.52%)
En iyi işlem:
543 800.00 JPY
En kötü işlem:
-1 402 786.00 JPY
Brüt kâr:
29 596 437.00 JPY (55 349 361 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12 309 713.00 JPY (10 897 216 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
41 (900 399.00 JPY)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 490 636.00 JPY (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.98%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.52%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
38
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
9.34
Alış işlemleri:
1 008 (72.47%)
Satış işlemleri:
383 (27.53%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.40
Beklenen getiri:
12 427.55 JPY
Ortalama kâr:
33 518.05 JPY
Ortalama zarar:
-24 231.72 JPY
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-1 511 735.00 JPY)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 511 735.00 JPY (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
-44.37%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2 069.00 JPY
Maksimum:
1 850 154.00 JPY (9.64%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.58% (900 550.00 JPY)
Varlığa göre:
53.52% (5 539 934.00 JPY)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 756
US500 183
USDJPY 156
XAUUSD 148
JP225 42
ETHUSD 38
DE30 35
BTCJPY 14
USTEC 13
USOIL 3
DXY 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 102K
US500 -2.5K
USDJPY 16K
XAUUSD 14K
JP225 3.3K
ETHUSD 122
DE30 6.1K
BTCJPY 7.4K
USTEC 4.9K
USOIL -693
DXY 183
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 41M
US500 -804K
USDJPY 9.2K
XAUUSD 1.1M
JP225 151K
ETHUSD -6.3K
DE30 90K
BTCJPY 2.6M
USTEC 211K
USOIL -3K
DXY 0
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +543 800.00 JPY
En kötü işlem: -1 402 786 JPY
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +900 399.00 JPY
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 511 735.00 JPY

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 39
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 25
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.04 × 102
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.43 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.43 × 382
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.45 × 902
Exness-MT5Real3
2.29 × 617
Exness-MT5Real11
2.50 × 258
22 daha fazla...
It trade by global macro analysys.

Read fundamental news, economic news, FOMC member speach, etc.

signal price is dynamic pricing.

There are always risks in trading.

My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.

If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing

İnceleme yok
2025.10.21 15:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 15:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.22 15:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 14:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.20 03:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 19:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 18:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 17:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 12:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 06:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 10:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 05:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 04:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 07:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 14:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.16 12:54
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.16 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
