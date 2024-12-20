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Eta Nakajima

BTC trade with small equity

Eta Nakajima
Eta Nakajima

Eta Nakajima

4.2 (7)
I am a trader with 15 years of experience living in Tokyo. I am meticulous about risk management and profit management.
I read multiple global macroeconomic data points and news articles daily and trade based on fundamentals. For techniques, I only use horizontal lines and OHLC.
3 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
142 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 9 760%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 338
Profit Trades:
1 323 (56.58%)
Loss Trades:
1 015 (43.41%)
Best trade:
829 808.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-1 402 786.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
60 298 797.00 JPY (72 313 979 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 146 411.00 JPY (52 935 854 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (900 399.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 662 871.00 JPY (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
97.98%
Max deposit load:
18.52%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
85
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
4.53
Long Trades:
1 623 (69.42%)
Short Trades:
715 (30.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
9 474.93 JPY
Average Profit:
45 577.32 JPY
Average Loss:
-37 582.67 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-220 637.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 969 699.00 JPY (4)
Monthly growth:
9.79%
Annual Forecast:
118.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 069.00 JPY
Maximal:
4 894 803.00 JPY (20.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.15% (900 550.00 JPY)
By Equity:
70.64% (7 071 490.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1053
USDJPY 253
XAUUSD 247
US500 239
JP225 136
UKOIL 58
AUDJPY 57
EURJPY 51
DE30 47
ETHUSD 38
EURUSD 38
GBPJPY 32
USOIL 21
USTEC 18
BTCJPY 18
XAGUSD 15
HK50 4
DXY 3
STOXX50 2
EURGBP 2
NVDA 1
USDCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 90K
USDJPY 30K
XAUUSD 63K
US500 -14K
JP225 23K
UKOIL 1.1K
AUDJPY 5.8K
EURJPY 14K
DE30 8.5K
ETHUSD 122
EURUSD -21K
GBPJPY 5.1K
USOIL -26K
USTEC 3.8K
BTCJPY 2.9K
XAGUSD 6.5K
HK50 383
DXY 183
STOXX50 -1
EURGBP 874
NVDA 27
USDCHF -123
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 12M
USDJPY 27K
XAUUSD 5.1M
US500 -2.4M
JP225 570K
UKOIL 127K
AUDJPY 15K
EURJPY 17K
DE30 101K
ETHUSD -6.3K
EURUSD -26K
GBPJPY 3.4K
USOIL -35K
USTEC 180K
BTCJPY 2M
XAGUSD 10K
HK50 10K
DXY 0
STOXX50 447
EURGBP 451
NVDA 2
USDCHF -69
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +829 808.00 JPY
Worst trade: -1 402 786 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +900 399.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -220 637.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 2
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 39
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 25
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.04 × 106
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 28
Exness-MT5Real29
0.14 × 14
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.20 × 15
PUPrime-Live
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.41 × 400
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.74 × 96
29 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

It trade by global macro analysys.

Read fundamental news, economic news, FOMC member speach, etc.

signal price is dynamic pricing.

There are always risks in trading.

My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.

If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing

No reviews
2026.08.03 23:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 01:02
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 00:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.02 23:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.02 22:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 21:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 12:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.20 11:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.20 11:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.17 17:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 08:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 04:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 02:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 13:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.01 09:29
No swaps are charged
2026.07.01 09:29
No swaps are charged
2026.06.23 16:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.18 09:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BTC trade with small equity
30 USD per month
9 760%
0
0
USD
18M
JPY
142
0%
2 338
56%
98%
1.58
9 474.93
JPY
71%
1:500
Copy

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