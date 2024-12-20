- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1053
|USDJPY
|253
|XAUUSD
|247
|US500
|239
|JP225
|136
|UKOIL
|58
|AUDJPY
|57
|EURJPY
|51
|DE30
|47
|ETHUSD
|38
|EURUSD
|38
|GBPJPY
|32
|USOIL
|21
|USTEC
|18
|BTCJPY
|18
|XAGUSD
|15
|HK50
|4
|DXY
|3
|STOXX50
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|NVDA
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|90K
|USDJPY
|30K
|XAUUSD
|63K
|US500
|-14K
|JP225
|23K
|UKOIL
|1.1K
|AUDJPY
|5.8K
|EURJPY
|14K
|DE30
|8.5K
|ETHUSD
|122
|EURUSD
|-21K
|GBPJPY
|5.1K
|USOIL
|-26K
|USTEC
|3.8K
|BTCJPY
|2.9K
|XAGUSD
|6.5K
|HK50
|383
|DXY
|183
|STOXX50
|-1
|EURGBP
|874
|NVDA
|27
|USDCHF
|-123
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|12M
|USDJPY
|27K
|XAUUSD
|5.1M
|US500
|-2.4M
|JP225
|570K
|UKOIL
|127K
|AUDJPY
|15K
|EURJPY
|17K
|DE30
|101K
|ETHUSD
|-6.3K
|EURUSD
|-26K
|GBPJPY
|3.4K
|USOIL
|-35K
|USTEC
|180K
|BTCJPY
|2M
|XAGUSD
|10K
|HK50
|10K
|DXY
|0
|STOXX50
|447
|EURGBP
|451
|NVDA
|2
|USDCHF
|-69
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 2
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 39
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 106
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.14 × 14
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.20 × 15
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.41 × 400
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.74 × 96
It trade by global macro analysys.
Read fundamental news, economic news, FOMC member speach, etc.
signal price is dynamic pricing.
There are always risks in trading.
My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.
If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing
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