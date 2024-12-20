- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|757
|US500
|183
|USDJPY
|156
|XAUUSD
|148
|JP225
|42
|ETHUSD
|38
|DE30
|35
|BTCJPY
|14
|USTEC
|13
|USOIL
|3
|DXY
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|103K
|US500
|-2.5K
|USDJPY
|16K
|XAUUSD
|14K
|JP225
|3.3K
|ETHUSD
|122
|DE30
|6.1K
|BTCJPY
|7.4K
|USTEC
|4.9K
|USOIL
|-693
|DXY
|183
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|41M
|US500
|-804K
|USDJPY
|9.2K
|XAUUSD
|1.1M
|JP225
|151K
|ETHUSD
|-6.3K
|DE30
|90K
|BTCJPY
|2.6M
|USTEC
|211K
|USOIL
|-3K
|DXY
|0
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 39
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 102
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.43 × 382
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.44 × 909
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.29 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|2.50 × 258
It trade by global macro analysys.
Read fundamental news, economic news, FOMC member speach, etc.
signal price is dynamic pricing.
There are always risks in trading.
My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.
If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing
USD
JPY
JPY