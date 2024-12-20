SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / BTC trade with small equity
Eta Nakajima

BTC trade with small equity

Eta Nakajima
0 avis
Fiabilité
101 semaines
1 / 19K USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 5 992%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 392
Bénéfice trades:
884 (63.50%)
Perte trades:
508 (36.49%)
Meilleure transaction:
543 800.00 JPY
Pire transaction:
-1 402 786.00 JPY
Bénéfice brut:
29 644 165.00 JPY (55 505 461 pips)
Perte brute:
-12 309 713.00 JPY (10 897 216 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
41 (900 399.00 JPY)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 490 636.00 JPY (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
96.98%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.52%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
9.37
Longs trades:
1 009 (72.49%)
Courts trades:
383 (27.51%)
Facteur de profit:
2.41
Rendement attendu:
12 452.91 JPY
Bénéfice moyen:
33 534.12 JPY
Perte moyenne:
-24 231.72 JPY
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-1 511 735.00 JPY)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 511 735.00 JPY (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.76%
Prévision annuelle:
-9.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 069.00 JPY
Maximal:
1 850 154.00 JPY (9.62%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.15% (900 550.00 JPY)
Par fonds propres:
53.52% (5 539 934.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 757
US500 183
USDJPY 156
XAUUSD 148
JP225 42
ETHUSD 38
DE30 35
BTCJPY 14
USTEC 13
USOIL 3
DXY 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 103K
US500 -2.5K
USDJPY 16K
XAUUSD 14K
JP225 3.3K
ETHUSD 122
DE30 6.1K
BTCJPY 7.4K
USTEC 4.9K
USOIL -693
DXY 183
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 41M
US500 -804K
USDJPY 9.2K
XAUUSD 1.1M
JP225 151K
ETHUSD -6.3K
DE30 90K
BTCJPY 2.6M
USTEC 211K
USOIL -3K
DXY 0
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +543 800.00 JPY
Pire transaction: -1 402 786 JPY
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +900 399.00 JPY
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 511 735.00 JPY

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 39
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 25
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.04 × 102
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.43 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.43 × 382
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.44 × 909
Exness-MT5Real3
2.29 × 617
Exness-MT5Real11
2.50 × 258
22 plus...
It trade by global macro analysys.

Read fundamental news, economic news, FOMC member speach, etc.

signal price is dynamic pricing.

There are always risks in trading.

My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.

If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing

Aucun avis
2025.10.26 11:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 19:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 15:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 15:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.22 15:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 14:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.20 03:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 19:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 18:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 17:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 12:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 06:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 10:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 05:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 04:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 07:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 14:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
BTC trade with small equity
50 USD par mois
5 992%
1
19K
USD
9.6M
JPY
101
0%
1 392
63%
97%
2.40
12 452.91
JPY
54%
1:500
