- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|756
|US500
|183
|USDJPY
|156
|XAUUSD
|148
|JP225
|42
|ETHUSD
|38
|DE30
|35
|BTCJPY
|14
|USTEC
|13
|USOIL
|3
|DXY
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|102K
|US500
|-2.5K
|USDJPY
|16K
|XAUUSD
|14K
|JP225
|3.3K
|ETHUSD
|122
|DE30
|6.1K
|BTCJPY
|7.4K
|USTEC
|4.9K
|USOIL
|-693
|DXY
|183
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|41M
|US500
|-804K
|USDJPY
|9.2K
|XAUUSD
|1.1M
|JP225
|151K
|ETHUSD
|-6.3K
|DE30
|90K
|BTCJPY
|2.6M
|USTEC
|211K
|USOIL
|-3K
|DXY
|0
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 39
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 102
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.43 × 382
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.33 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.45 × 902
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.29 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|2.50 × 258
It trade by global macro analysys.
Read fundamental news, economic news, FOMC member speach, etc.
signal price is dynamic pricing.
There are always risks in trading.
My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.
If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing
USD
JPY
JPY