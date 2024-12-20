SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / BTC trade with small equity
Eta Nakajima

BTC trade with small equity

Eta Nakajima
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
100 settimane
1 / 19K USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 6 449%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 391
Profit Trade:
883 (63.47%)
Loss Trade:
508 (36.52%)
Best Trade:
543 800.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-1 402 786.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
29 596 437.00 JPY (55 349 361 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 309 713.00 JPY (10 897 216 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (900 399.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 490 636.00 JPY (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
96.98%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.52%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
38
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
9.34
Long Trade:
1 008 (72.47%)
Short Trade:
383 (27.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.40
Profitto previsto:
12 427.55 JPY
Profitto medio:
33 518.05 JPY
Perdita media:
-24 231.72 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-1 511 735.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 511 735.00 JPY (8)
Crescita mensile:
-3.44%
Previsione annuale:
-44.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 069.00 JPY
Massimale:
1 850 154.00 JPY (9.64%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.58% (900 550.00 JPY)
Per equità:
53.52% (5 539 934.00 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 756
US500 183
USDJPY 156
XAUUSD 148
JP225 42
ETHUSD 38
DE30 35
BTCJPY 14
USTEC 13
USOIL 3
DXY 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 102K
US500 -2.5K
USDJPY 16K
XAUUSD 14K
JP225 3.3K
ETHUSD 122
DE30 6.1K
BTCJPY 7.4K
USTEC 4.9K
USOIL -693
DXY 183
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 41M
US500 -804K
USDJPY 9.2K
XAUUSD 1.1M
JP225 151K
ETHUSD -6.3K
DE30 90K
BTCJPY 2.6M
USTEC 211K
USOIL -3K
DXY 0
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +543 800.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -1 402 786 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +900 399.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 511 735.00 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 39
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 25
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.04 × 102
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.43 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.43 × 382
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.45 × 902
Exness-MT5Real3
2.29 × 617
Exness-MT5Real11
2.50 × 258
22 più
It trade by global macro analysys.

Read fundamental news, economic news, FOMC member speach, etc.

signal price is dynamic pricing.

There are always risks in trading.

My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.

If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.21 15:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 15:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.22 15:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 14:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.20 03:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 19:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 18:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 17:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.15 12:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 06:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 10:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 05:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.07 04:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 07:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 14:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.16 16:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.16 12:54
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.16 11:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
