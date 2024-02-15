SegnaliSezioni
Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD advanced

Maksym Viunik
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
319 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2019 48%
OneRoyal-Real-01
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 711
Profit Trade:
1 908 (70.37%)
Loss Trade:
803 (29.62%)
Best Trade:
131.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-602.45 USD
Profitto lordo:
21 030.17 USD (86 687 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 204.27 USD (52 812 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (333.96 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
367.91 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
3.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.38%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
59 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.69
Long Trade:
1 240 (45.74%)
Short Trade:
1 471 (54.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.30
Profitto previsto:
1.78 USD
Profitto medio:
11.02 USD
Perdita media:
-20.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-266.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-602.45 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-1.44%
Previsione annuale:
-17.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
146.08 USD
Massimale:
848.18 USD (5.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.63% (848.18 USD)
Per equità:
3.99% (595.07 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURAUD 787
GBPCAD 666
GBPAUD 438
AUDCAD 344
EURGBP 160
GBPUSD 119
EURCAD 101
CADCHF 60
GBPCHF 36
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURAUD 2.5K
GBPCAD 400
GBPAUD 1.5K
AUDCAD 441
EURGBP 260
GBPUSD -3
EURCAD -73
CADCHF -188
GBPCHF -24
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURAUD 14K
GBPCAD 6.3K
GBPAUD 8.4K
AUDCAD 4.2K
EURGBP 1.3K
GBPUSD 466
EURCAD 208
CADCHF -624
GBPCHF 52
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +131.12 USD
Worst Trade: -602 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +333.96 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -266.63 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OneRoyal-Real-01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.67 × 3
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
11.45 × 84
Trading system "SCR-EURAUD advanced" is an advanced version of the trading system "SCR-EURAUD" powered by SCR Traders Group.

This signal is based on the SCR-EURAUD trading system and OneRoyal brokerage account.

This build generates more trading signals, which means more trading activity, more traded volume, more profit, and more cashback.

«SCR-EURAUD» Forex Trading System (FTS) is a state of the art algorithm, designed to make it as easy as possible to succeed at Forex. The FTS continuously analyses the FX market, looking for potentially high probability price movements. Once identified the software will trading position and accompany it until it closes.

All the key parameters and requirements are taken into account: accurate entry a trade, slippage protection, stop loss price, take profit price.

The FTS is easy to set up and is designed to be followed 100% automatically – just try it and see the results.

The signals produced by our trading bot aim to be highly accurate and produce consistent results. In total for three years, the FTS has achieved 200% gain with minimal draw down not exceeding 4%. The FTS is perfect for short and long term outlooks, because signals are produced on the 5 minute and daily time frames. The robot looks for potentially high probability price movements and can be used on 2 currency pairs only: EURAUD and AUDCAD.

Full strategy description and detailed stats can on the web-site .

Trading in action (example of one trade on the account) on YouTube.


✅ Strengths of the FTS: 

▪️ Intraday (avg. trade length is 1 hour); 🕙

▪️ Fully automated strategy (managed by robot 🤖);

▪️ Ultra-conservative risks (that the subscriber can adjust at his discretion);   

▪️ StopLoss orders are used for each position. ⚠


✅ Key features of the FTS: 

💲 No min. recommended deposit to get copied the signal.

The best account to copy this signal for the best performance can be opened from THIS PAGE

☝️ To have an account with the lowest spreads and the fastest execution with lowest possible negative slippage is guarantee of success. 

💥 This strategy works best on MT4 trading account directly, i.e. through direct account management. You get better performance and better results.

🛑 Please be advised that copytrading method is reasonably good to test the FTS that can help you get an idea of what the trading system is and how it works. Most likely, you'll get slight slippage and different order execution prices in your account. This is a disadvantage of web services designed to copy trades.


Please feel free to contact me at any time to find out more about all existing solutions.

Have a nice experience with copying our signals!

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.21 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 23:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.02 01:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 21:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.30 02:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.28 01:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.15 13:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.08 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.05 13:26
No swaps are charged
2024.07.05 13:26
No swaps are charged
2024.07.05 09:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.07.04 00:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.25 23:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.25 09:59
No swaps are charged
2024.06.25 09:59
No swaps are charged
2024.06.24 22:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.21 14:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.06.20 00:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.13 01:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SCR EURAUD advanced
30USD al mese
48%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
319
99%
2 711
70%
4%
1.29
1.78
USD
6%
1:100
