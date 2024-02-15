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Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD advanced

Maksym Viunik
Maksym Viunik

Maksym Viunik

Individual trader and signals provider. Experienced in algotrading. My managed accounts are publicly traded.
Currentyl I am head of trading in SCR Traders Group.
We manage Forex/CFD/Crypto accounts kept with different brokers, using our own developed algorithms.
0条评论
可靠性
365
1 / 3.1K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2019 87%
OneRoyal-Real-01
1:100
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
2 990
盈利交易:
2 116 (70.76%)
亏损交易:
874 (29.23%)
最好交易:
219.16 USD
最差交易:
-602.45 USD
毛利:
28 291.35 USD (96 892 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19 611.03 USD (56 709 pips)
最大连续赢利:
23 (333.96 USD)
最大连续盈利:
511.81 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
3.91%
最大入金加载:
34.02%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
10.23
长期交易:
1 368 (45.75%)
短期交易:
1 622 (54.25%)
利润因子:
1.44
预期回报:
2.90 USD
平均利润:
13.37 USD
平均损失:
-22.44 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-266.63 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-602.45 USD (1)
每月增长:
1.66%
年度预测:
20.10%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
146.08 USD
最大值:
848.18 USD (5.63%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.63% (848.18 USD)
净值:
8.93% (1 361.36 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURAUD 901
GBPCAD 738
GBPAUD 476
AUDCAD 393
EURGBP 166
GBPUSD 119
EURCAD 101
CADCHF 60
GBPCHF 36
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURAUD 4.9K
GBPCAD 642
GBPAUD 2.4K
AUDCAD 803
EURGBP 279
GBPUSD -3
EURCAD -73
CADCHF -188
GBPCHF -24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURAUD 18K
GBPCAD 7K
GBPAUD 9.8K
AUDCAD 4.9K
EURGBP 1.3K
GBPUSD 466
EURCAD 208
CADCHF -624
GBPCHF 52
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +219.16 USD
最差交易: -602 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +333.96 USD
最大连续亏损: -266.63 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 OneRoyal-Real-01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.67 × 3
Axi-US07-Live
8.80 × 54
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
11.45 × 84
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Trading system "SCR-EURAUD advanced" is an advanced version of the trading system "SCR-EURAUD" powered by SCR Traders Group.

This signal is based on the SCR-EURAUD trading system and OneRoyal brokerage account.

This build generates more trading signals, which means more trading activity, more traded volume, more profit, and more cashback.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

«SCR-EURAUD» Forex Trading System (FTS) is a state of the art algorithm, designed to make it as easy as possible to succeed at Forex. The FTS continuously analyses the FX market, looking for potentially high probability price movements. Once identified the software will trading position and accompany it until it closes.

All the key parameters and requirements are taken into account: accurate entry a trade, slippage protection, stop loss price, take profit price.

The FTS is easy to set up and is designed to be followed 100% automatically – just try it and see the results.

The signals produced by our trading bot aim to be highly accurate and produce consistent results. In total for three years, the FTS has achieved 200% gain with minimal draw down not exceeding 4%. The FTS is perfect for short and long term outlooks, because signals are produced on the 5 minute and daily time frames. The robot looks for potentially high probability price movements and can be used on 2 currency pairs only: EURAUD and AUDCAD.

▪ Full strategy description and detailed stats can on the web-site .

▪ Trading in action (example of one trade on the account) on YouTube.


✅ Strengths of the FTS: 

▪️ Intraday (avg. trade length is 1 hour); 🕙

▪️ Fully automated strategy (managed by robot 🤖);

▪️ Ultra-conservative risks (that the subscriber can adjust at his discretion);   

▪️ StopLoss orders are used for each position. ⚠


✅ Key features of the FTS: 

💲 No min. recommended deposit to get copied the signal.

🏛 The best account to copy this signal for the best performance can be opened from THIS PAGE

☝️ To have an account with the lowest spreads and the fastest execution with lowest possible negative slippage is guarantee of success. 

💥 This strategy works best on MT4 trading account directly, i.e. through direct account management. You get better performance and better results.

🛑 Please be advised that copytrading method is reasonably good to test the FTS that can help you get an idea of what the trading system is and how it works. Most likely, you'll get slight slippage and different order execution prices in your account. This is a disadvantage of web services designed to copy trades.


Please feel free to contact me at any time to find out more about all existing solutions.

Have a nice experience with copying our signals!

没有评论
2026.06.03 20:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.03 02:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.16 20:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.16 00:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.22 21:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.22 00:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.05 21:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 00:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 20:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 01:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 23:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.02 01:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 21:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.30 02:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.28 01:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.15 13:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.08 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.05 13:26
No swaps are charged
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
SCR EURAUD advanced
每月30 USD
87%
1
3.1K
USD
19K
USD
365
99%
2 990
70%
4%
1.44
2.90
USD
9%
1:100
复制

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