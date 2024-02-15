SignauxSections
Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD advanced

Maksym Viunik
0 avis
Fiabilité
319 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2019 48%
OneRoyal-Real-01
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 711
Bénéfice trades:
1 908 (70.37%)
Perte trades:
803 (29.62%)
Meilleure transaction:
131.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-602.45 USD
Bénéfice brut:
21 030.17 USD (86 687 pips)
Perte brute:
-16 204.27 USD (52 812 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (333.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
367.91 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
3.91%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
30.38%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
59 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.69
Longs trades:
1 240 (45.74%)
Courts trades:
1 471 (54.26%)
Facteur de profit:
1.30
Rendement attendu:
1.78 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-20.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-266.63 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-602.45 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.44%
Prévision annuelle:
-17.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
146.08 USD
Maximal:
848.18 USD (5.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.63% (848.18 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.99% (595.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURAUD 787
GBPCAD 666
GBPAUD 438
AUDCAD 344
EURGBP 160
GBPUSD 119
EURCAD 101
CADCHF 60
GBPCHF 36
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 2.5K
GBPCAD 400
GBPAUD 1.5K
AUDCAD 441
EURGBP 260
GBPUSD -3
EURCAD -73
CADCHF -188
GBPCHF -24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 14K
GBPCAD 6.3K
GBPAUD 8.4K
AUDCAD 4.2K
EURGBP 1.3K
GBPUSD 466
EURCAD 208
CADCHF -624
GBPCHF 52
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +131.12 USD
Pire transaction: -602 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +333.96 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -266.63 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OneRoyal-Real-01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.67 × 3
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
11.45 × 84
Trading system "SCR-EURAUD advanced" is an advanced version of the trading system "SCR-EURAUD" powered by SCR Traders Group.

This signal is based on the SCR-EURAUD trading system and OneRoyal brokerage account.

This build generates more trading signals, which means more trading activity, more traded volume, more profit, and more cashback.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

«SCR-EURAUD» Forex Trading System (FTS) is a state of the art algorithm, designed to make it as easy as possible to succeed at Forex. The FTS continuously analyses the FX market, looking for potentially high probability price movements. Once identified the software will trading position and accompany it until it closes.

All the key parameters and requirements are taken into account: accurate entry a trade, slippage protection, stop loss price, take profit price.

The FTS is easy to set up and is designed to be followed 100% automatically – just try it and see the results.

The signals produced by our trading bot aim to be highly accurate and produce consistent results. In total for three years, the FTS has achieved 200% gain with minimal draw down not exceeding 4%. The FTS is perfect for short and long term outlooks, because signals are produced on the 5 minute and daily time frames. The robot looks for potentially high probability price movements and can be used on 2 currency pairs only: EURAUD and AUDCAD.

▪ Full strategy description and detailed stats can on the web-site .

▪ Trading in action (example of one trade on the account) on YouTube.


✅ Strengths of the FTS: 

▪️ Intraday (avg. trade length is 1 hour); 🕙

▪️ Fully automated strategy (managed by robot 🤖);

▪️ Ultra-conservative risks (that the subscriber can adjust at his discretion);   

▪️ StopLoss orders are used for each position. ⚠


✅ Key features of the FTS: 

💲 No min. recommended deposit to get copied the signal.

🏛 The best account to copy this signal for the best performance can be opened from THIS PAGE

☝️ To have an account with the lowest spreads and the fastest execution with lowest possible negative slippage is guarantee of success. 

💥 This strategy works best on MT4 trading account directly, i.e. through direct account management. You get better performance and better results.

🛑 Please be advised that copytrading method is reasonably good to test the FTS that can help you get an idea of what the trading system is and how it works. Most likely, you'll get slight slippage and different order execution prices in your account. This is a disadvantage of web services designed to copy trades.


Please feel free to contact me at any time to find out more about all existing solutions.

Have a nice experience with copying our signals!

Aucun avis
2025.07.21 20:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 23:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.02 01:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 21:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.30 02:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.28 01:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.15 13:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.08 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.05 13:26
No swaps are charged
2024.07.05 13:26
No swaps are charged
2024.07.05 09:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.07.04 00:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.25 23:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.25 09:59
No swaps are charged
2024.06.25 09:59
No swaps are charged
2024.06.24 22:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.21 14:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.06.20 00:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.13 01:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
